Deer License Applications for 2021 Now Open in South Dakota

I don't know if you have noticed, but lately, the streets of Sioux Falls have been "gobbled" up with some new neighbors...wild turkeys!. If you live in Sioux Falls or in any of the surrounding areas, you probably think that seeing these birds walking around is totally not normal. According to the South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks, wild turkeys are mainly located in the Black Hills. Believe it or not, there are also eastern wild turkeys that can be found on the east side of the Missouri River. Turkeys that are found on the west side of the state are known as "Merriam’s subspecies."