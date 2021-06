Top performers include hurdler Nolan Malcomson of Wells and sprinter Lily Jones of RooseveltIt's too bad there won't be an official prep state track and field meet, because some of the Portland Interscholastic League athletes and teams would have opportunities to do quite well. For example, the Wells High boys team featuring hurdler Nolan Malcomson and others. Wells scored 158 points to win a competitive PIL track and field district meet at Franklin High School on Tuesday and Wednesday, beating Lincoln (121), Roosevelt (111) and Grant (94). Malcomson, one of the state's best hurdlers, lowered his Class 6A best in...