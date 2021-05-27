The Race Is On: Q&A with Candidates for Mayor of Oxford, Mississippi, Robyn Tannehill and Brandon Pettis
Robyn Tannehill (Incumbent, I) 1. Describe your background and connection to Oxford, Mississippi. Oxford is a much different place than when I arrived in 1988 as a student. I have watched Oxford change and grow over the past 33 years and have been blessed to experience Oxford from several different perspectives: a student, a newlywed, a city employee, a small business owner, a volunteer, a parent with children in the Oxford Public School System, a member of the Board of Aldermen and now, as Oxford's Mayor.