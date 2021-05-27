Jorge Parodi and Opera Hispánica – Celebrating Latin American and Spanish Opera and Song

Internationally acclaimed conductor and esteemed pedagogue Jorge Parodi is currently at the helm of Opera Hispánica, a New York City-based performing arts organization that presents exclusively Latin American and Spanish opera as well as zarzuela. I am thankful that he took the time from his busy schedule to speak to us about his work, his mission in presenting the Hispanic perspective in opera as well as promoting Latin American artists and music, and the extraordinary richness of Latin American and Spanish operatic and song repertoire. A detailed biography and additional information about Maestro Parodi can be found on his website, mentioned at the end of this interview.