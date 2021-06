Portal Games announced this morning that after a long wait, they finally have a release date planned for the tabletop game Dune: House Secrets. We now know the game will premiere on October 15th, 2021 at Essen Spiel, the world's biggest fair dedicated to board games. The game will then hit store shelves worldwide the following week with a rumored date of October 19th for most places. Prior to that, the company will be launching a special pre-order campaign that will kick off on July 12th with more info being released about it through the newsletter. You can read more about the game below as we patiently wait another four months to get a look at it.