Traverse City, MI

Softball roundup: Central holds on to beat TCSF

By Jake Atnip jatnip@record-eagle.com
Traverse City Record-Eagle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central held on to an early lead to beat TC St. Francis at the Thirlby softball field Wednesday. The Trojans hopped out to a 7-0 lead in the second inning and held on through a late Gladiators rally to win the nonconference matchup 9-8. TC...

www.record-eagle.com
City
Traverse City, MI
City
Elk Rapids, MI
Traverse City, MI
Sports
City
Frankfort, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
#Home Run#Home Field#Hit Record#Tcsf#Tc Central#Gladiators#Tcc#Covert#Northwest Conference#Ip#Sb#Bb#Grahn H Frankfort#Tiesworth 2 H#Madisen Clouse H#Ella Flores 4 H#Alli Devol 2b#Morgan Wirtz Wp#Merchant 4 H#Trojans
Softball
Sports
Fonda, NYLeader-Herald

H.S. Softball Roundup: FFCS gets past Mayfield

FONDA — Emma Crahan had a home run, two triple and three RBIs to power Fonda-Fultonville to a 7-5 victory over Mayfield in a Western Athletic Conference softball game Friday at Fonda-Fultonville High School. The Lady Braves scored three runs in both the first and second innings on their way...
Noblesville, INnoblesvillemillers.com

Junior Varsity Softball beats Anderson

The Noblesville Millers defeated the Anderson Indians 18 – 2 on Wednesday at Noblesville High School. Noblesville pulled away for good with seven runs in the second inning. In the second Gabrielle Stage’s sac fly scored one run for the Millers, Lydia Nelson-Mercer drew a walk, scoring one run, Mack Harvey singled on a 2-1 count, scoring two runs, and Ava Melton singled on a 0-1 count, scoring one run.
Lock Haven, PALockhaven Express

Local roundup: District 6 softball brackets released

The District 6 softball playoff brackets were released and plenty of local teams are scheduled to play. In Class AAA, Bald Eagle Area hosts Penn Cambria on Monday at 4 p.m. Bellefonte hosts Hollidaysburg on Thursday at 4 p.m. The winner of the Bellefonte/Hollidaysburg matchup will face top-seeded Central Mountain...
Vincennes, INVincennes Sun Commercial

Tuesday roundup: Softball Alices win second straight

WASHINGTON — Delaney Anthis threw a five-hitter, and Dani Kroeger singled twice and scored twice as Lincoln's softball team won for the second day in a row, 5-2, over Washington on Tuesday. Chloe Cardinal doubled and singled, and scored a run for the Alices (5-19). Kali Haynes tripled with an...
Lewisburg, PAMilton Daily Standard

HS Roundup: Lewisburg softball wins again

LEWISBURG — Behind a total all-around performance from Lexi Walter, Lewisburg’s softball team won yet again. Walter threw a complete-game shutout and also drove in three runs to lead the Green Dragons to a 7-0 Heartland Athletic Conference Division II win over Hughesville on Monday. The win marked the seventh...
Elizabethtown, KYNews Enterprise

PREP SPORTS ROUNDUP: E’town softball defeats North

The Lady Panthers completed a regular-season sweep Tuesday night of the Lady Trojans, taking down the 17th District foes 9-4 in Radcliff. Elizabethtown finished with 11 hits, including two each from Hannah Riley, Avery Powers, Avery Simpson and Kylie McKinney. Taytum Spiers connected on three of the Lady Panthers’ eight RBIs.
SportsVincennes Sun Commercial

Thursday roundup: Softball Alices dump Harrison

Chloe Cardinal, Dani Kroeger, Kali Haynes, and Kyndall Myers all provided multi-hit games, and Lincoln rode a 10-run third inning to a 17-5 Southern Indiana Athletic Conference win over Evansville Harrison in five innings Thursday at Four Lakes Park. Cardinal was 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs, two runs; Kroeger...
Owosso, MIArgus Press

SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Owosso sweeps New Lothrop

OWOSSO — Owosso swept New Lothrop, 5-1 and 12-3, Wednesday. Macy Irelan pitched a one-hitter over seven innings in Game 1. The junior right-hander struck out 11 and walked none. Irelan also batted 2-for-3 in the game with a sixth-inning, two-run homer. Jersey Hemgesberg had one hit for New Lothrop....
Baseballjoeinsider.com

Baseball/Softball Gallery: Kalamazoo Central vs. Marshall

Kalamazoo Central hosted Marshall for non-conference baseball and softball doubleheaders Wednesday. The baseball games saw a split with a 10-1 Redhawk win and 3-2 Maroon Giant victory. Softball saw two KC blowouts with 16-0 and 12-0 finals. In game one, Marshall’s Colton Chany stifled the K-Central bats, holding them to...
Sportsrecordpatriot.com

Frankfort sweeps Benzie Central in softball rivalry

FRANKFORT —– Taylor Myers came up big on the mound late to thwart a Benzie Central rally in the first game and then no-hit the Huskies in the second game to help her Frankfort Panthers sweep the Huskies in a softball doubleheader on May 17. Myers called it a thrill...
SportsWest Central Tribune

Prep Softball Roundup: YME stings MACCRAY in sweep

GRANITE FALLS — After enduring seven losses in a row, Yellow Medicine East softball is finding some late-season momentum. After splitting a series with Lakeview on Thursday, the Sting got their second and third straight wins on Monday with a sweep against MACCRAY in a Camden Conference doubleheader. YME won...
Graford, TXWeatherford Democrat

Baseball/Softball Roundup, Wednesday, May 19

Times and dates of games are subject to change. The baseball and softball seasons are winding down, and Aledo is the last local school with both boys and girls remaining in the playoffs. Other teams still swinging bats are the Brock boys and Graford girls. Baseball. Brock hopes to scale...
Fargo, NDvalleynewslive.com

Unfinished business: Central Cass Softball preparing for postseason

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Central Cass Softball team has been making an impact throughout the entire state this season. The squirrels are 19-3 so far this season. They have won 11 of those 19 games by double-digits and have scored more than 20 runs in two separate games.
Albany, ORDemocrat-Herald

Prep roundup: Bulldogs sweep MWC softball honors

West Albany High went undefeated in the Mid-Willamette Conference softball season and cleaned up on the conference awards. Senior Presley Jantzi was named the player of the year, McKenzie Kosmicki the pitcher of the year, Riley Ramirez, along with Corvallis’ Piper Love, the co-defensive player of the year and Ryan Borde the coach of the year.
High Point, NCPosted by
High Point Enterprise

Roundup: Ragsdale tennis edges High Point Central

JAMESTOWN — Ragsdale edged High Point Central 5-4 in Metro 4A Conference girls tennis Wednesday at Ragsdale. Ruby Kemp, Ella Perez, Lexi Honeycutt, Hayley Salthouse and Caroline Mott won in singles for the Tigers (4-2 overall, 3-2 conference). Olivia Perez won in singles for the Bison (1-7, 0-5), while Perez/Mallory...
BaseballKankakee Daily Journal

ROUNDUP: Central baseball stays undefeated; McNamara, Herscher softball see offensive surges

BASEBALL Central 7, Watseka 0 The Comets saw their season-starting unbeaten streak reach 12 games with Jay Lemenager’s shutout victory over their Sangamon Valley Conference rivals Friday. Lemenager fanned a whopping 15 batters and allowed just four hits. Dylan Bailey was 1-for-3 with three RBIs, and Matthew and Jacob Shoven each had a hit and scored two runs. Conner Curry had a 2-for-3 day at the plate for the Warriors. Seneca 9, Gardner-SW 1 The Panthers briefly held a 1-0 lead for half an inning before the Irish countered with a four-run third inning and never looked back. Brandon States went 2-for-4 with two doubles and scored. Alex McElroy added a pair of singles. SOFTBALL Bishop McNamara 14, Providence 7 The Irish trailed by three and played catch up until taking an 8-7 lead in the fifth and tacking on half a dozen more runs in the bottom of the sixth. Mallory O’Connor led the Mac comeback with a homer, two doubles, three RBIs and a run. Grace Edwards went 2-for-5 with four RBIs and a run as 10 different Irish players scored at least once. Liv DeLuca allowed seven earned runs on eight hits in a complete game victory. Herscher 12, St. Anne 0 (5 innings) Colby McDivitt allowed just one hit on the evening in a nine-strikeout shutout effort that vaulted the Tigers to 15-5 on the season. Mia Ruder led the Herscher offensive charge with three hits, two runs and two RBIs. Emma Powers went 2-for-3 with three runs and an RBI. McDivitt and Gabbie Deany had multi-hit games as well. Taylor DeYoung had the Cardinals’ lone hit. Sophia Torres allowed nine runs on eight hits in three innings. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 11, Watseka 1 (5 innings) The Warriors mustered up just two hits in their first of a pair with the Panthers Friday, coming from Brianna Denault and Kennedy McTaggart. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 15, Watseka 4 (5 innings) An eight-run Panther second doomed the Warriors in the second game of Friday’s doubleheader. Sydney McTaggart and Claire Curry each smacked doubles for the Warriors and Denault also had a hit. Illinois Lutheran 17, Trinity 7 The Eagles fell to 2-7 thanks to some defensive woes on the road Friday. Anna Simmons and Chloe Brands had a pair of hits apiece to lead the offense and Simmons was charged with the loss on the rubber. BOYS TRACK & FIELD Seneca Irish Invite Bishop McNamara (ninth place, 27 points), Reed-Custer (11th-place, 22 points) and Beecher (14th-place, nine points) traveled to Seneca Friday evening for a 14-team Invitational. Reed-Custer’s Evan Pickard had the lone local victory by taking first in the pole vault. Bishop McNamara’s best finish of the evening came when the 4x800-meter relay team of Christian Provost, Pedro Hernandez, Grant Fouts and Chase Provost finished third. Christian Provost’s fifth-place finish in the 1600-meter run was the team’s highest individual finish. Russell Ward finished third in the 3200-meter run to lead Beecher. GIRLS TRACK & FIELD Seneca Irish Invite On the girls side Bishop McNamara’s 72 points was good enough for second, only to host Seneca, who totaled 198 points. Beecher finished ninth (26 points) and Reed-Custer came home 12th (11 points). McNamara’s Halle Nugent won the 100-meter dash while Evita Martinez won the 800-meter and 1600-meter races. Beecher’s Maddie Boley won the discus and Zoe Hasset gave the Comets a pair of top-fives in the 100-meter dash (fourth) and 200-meter dash (fifth).