Softball roundup: Central holds on to beat TCSF

BASEBALL Central 7, Watseka 0 The Comets saw their season-starting unbeaten streak reach 12 games with Jay Lemenager’s shutout victory over their Sangamon Valley Conference rivals Friday. Lemenager fanned a whopping 15 batters and allowed just four hits. Dylan Bailey was 1-for-3 with three RBIs, and Matthew and Jacob Shoven each had a hit and scored two runs. Conner Curry had a 2-for-3 day at the plate for the Warriors. Seneca 9, Gardner-SW 1 The Panthers briefly held a 1-0 lead for half an inning before the Irish countered with a four-run third inning and never looked back. Brandon States went 2-for-4 with two doubles and scored. Alex McElroy added a pair of singles. SOFTBALL Bishop McNamara 14, Providence 7 The Irish trailed by three and played catch up until taking an 8-7 lead in the fifth and tacking on half a dozen more runs in the bottom of the sixth. Mallory O’Connor led the Mac comeback with a homer, two doubles, three RBIs and a run. Grace Edwards went 2-for-5 with four RBIs and a run as 10 different Irish players scored at least once. Liv DeLuca allowed seven earned runs on eight hits in a complete game victory. Herscher 12, St. Anne 0 (5 innings) Colby McDivitt allowed just one hit on the evening in a nine-strikeout shutout effort that vaulted the Tigers to 15-5 on the season. Mia Ruder led the Herscher offensive charge with three hits, two runs and two RBIs. Emma Powers went 2-for-3 with three runs and an RBI. McDivitt and Gabbie Deany had multi-hit games as well. Taylor DeYoung had the Cardinals’ lone hit. Sophia Torres allowed nine runs on eight hits in three innings. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 11, Watseka 1 (5 innings) The Warriors mustered up just two hits in their first of a pair with the Panthers Friday, coming from Brianna Denault and Kennedy McTaggart. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 15, Watseka 4 (5 innings) An eight-run Panther second doomed the Warriors in the second game of Friday’s doubleheader. Sydney McTaggart and Claire Curry each smacked doubles for the Warriors and Denault also had a hit. Illinois Lutheran 17, Trinity 7 The Eagles fell to 2-7 thanks to some defensive woes on the road Friday. Anna Simmons and Chloe Brands had a pair of hits apiece to lead the offense and Simmons was charged with the loss on the rubber. BOYS TRACK & FIELD Seneca Irish Invite Bishop McNamara (ninth place, 27 points), Reed-Custer (11th-place, 22 points) and Beecher (14th-place, nine points) traveled to Seneca Friday evening for a 14-team Invitational. Reed-Custer’s Evan Pickard had the lone local victory by taking first in the pole vault. Bishop McNamara’s best finish of the evening came when the 4x800-meter relay team of Christian Provost, Pedro Hernandez, Grant Fouts and Chase Provost finished third. Christian Provost’s fifth-place finish in the 1600-meter run was the team’s highest individual finish. Russell Ward finished third in the 3200-meter run to lead Beecher. GIRLS TRACK & FIELD Seneca Irish Invite On the girls side Bishop McNamara’s 72 points was good enough for second, only to host Seneca, who totaled 198 points. Beecher finished ninth (26 points) and Reed-Custer came home 12th (11 points). McNamara’s Halle Nugent won the 100-meter dash while Evita Martinez won the 800-meter and 1600-meter races. Beecher’s Maddie Boley won the discus and Zoe Hasset gave the Comets a pair of top-fives in the 100-meter dash (fourth) and 200-meter dash (fifth).