Twice this month, Fox News viewers who tuned in for their regular programming witnessed a remarkable spectacle: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis conducting official government business as an exclusive for the right-wing propaganda network. On May 6, the Republican signed the state’s new voter suppression bill during a live appearance on Fox & Friends, after locking the rest of the press out of the proceedings. Then on Wednesday night, during a joint interview on The Ingraham Angle, he informed a Florida couple arrested for violating local mask ordinances that he was granting them a reprieve.