The group controlled by Vincent Bolloré will buy the titles Télé-Loisirs, Ici, Femme Actuelle, Capital and Gala. The French media giant Vivendi finalized on Monday the acquisition of the first group of magazine press in France Prisma Media, holder of the titles Télé-Loisirs, Here, Femme Actuelle, Capital or Gala, according to a press release. Vivendi announced on December 23, 2020 the signing of a purchase commitment with respect to Gruner + Jahr, a subsidiary of German Bertelsmann. The amount of the transaction was not disclosed, but it would be in the order of 100 to 150 million euros according to the press.