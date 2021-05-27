Where were the critics who could have stopped Johnson leading us to Covid tragedy?
Ten days before England locked down too late to prevent tens of thousands of deaths, a senior government official waltzed into No 10 to prophetically declare: “I think we are absolutely fucked. I think this country is heading for a disaster, I think we’re going to kill thousands of people.” In a functioning democracy, you might expect senior journalists briefed by No 10 to have at least questioned what was glaringly obvious to those at the very top – that Britain was disastrously ill-equipped and ill-prepared for a pandemic already sweeping the country.www.theguardian.com