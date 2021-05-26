newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Study Shows Transformers Possess the Compositionality Power for Mathematical Reasoning

By Synced
syncedreview.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom a philosophical perspective, reductionism is the most natural concept in the world: a whole can be understood by understanding its parts. When it comes to cognitive science, this idea can be represented via the principle of compositionality — wherein humans infer structures and relationships based on sensory observations and combine this information with existing knowledge to guide the composition of simpler meanings into complex wholes.

syncedreview.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mathematics#Mathematical Models#Cognitive Science#Data Science#Science Experiments#Uc Davis#Nlp#Synced Global Ai Weekly#Ai#Mathematical Reasoning#Compositionality#Mathematical Symbols#Standard Transformers#Linguistic Data#Sensory Observations#Deep Neural Networks#Individual Meanings#Input Sequences#Simpler Meanings#Outputs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Science
News Break
Computer Science
Related
Physicsarxiv.org

Ab-initio study of interacting fermions at finite temperature with neural canonical transformation

We present a variational density matrix approach to the thermal properties of interacting fermions in the continuum. The variational density matrix is parametrized by a permutation equivariant many-body unitary transformation together with a discrete probabilistic model. The unitary transformation is implemented as a quantum counterpart of neural canonical transformation, which incorporates correlation effects via a flow of fermion coordinates. As the first application, we study electrons in a two-dimensional quantum dot with an interaction-induced crossover from Fermi liquid to Wigner molecule. The present approach provides accurate results in the low-temperature regime, where conventional quantum Monte Carlo methods face severe difficulties due to the fermion sign problem. The approach is general and flexible for further extensions, thus holds the promise to deliver new physical results on strongly correlated fermions in the context of ultracold quantum gases, condensed matter, and warm dense matter physics.
ChemistryAzom.com

Study Shows How Ions and Electrons Migrate in Composite Solid Electrolytes

Researchers from the Advanced lithium-ion Battery Engineering Laboratory at the Ningbo Institute of Materials Technology and Engineering (NIMTE) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) have identified the mechanism of ion and electron migration in composite solid electrolytes (CSEs). Image Credit: kkssr/Shutterstock.com. This was done with the help of conductive...
Technologyimcgrupo.com

6 Reasons Your Business Should Harness the Power of SCADA Systems

SCADA, or Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition, is a technology system that has been present in workplaces for over half a century. Through the use of automatic processes, SCADA can help ensure productivity and efficiency in businesses of all sizes. Are you a business owner who’s curious about SCADA, but...
ComputersVentureBeat

How the API economy is powering digital transformation

Application programming interfaces (APIs) make the modern digital world go round. They are what bring maps to your fitness-tracking app, login authentication to your banking app, and customer service communications to your favorite ecommerce app. APIs are the glue that holds most software together in 2021. The benefits of APIs...
goodmenproject.com

The Real Power Behind Incredible Life Transformations

What is the real power behind incredible life transformations?. People losing huge amounts of weight and keeping it off. Others coming from nothing and making millions. Couples coming back from the brink of divorce and creating incredible marriages. How does this happen?. More importantly,. How do you change the results...
Jobsscoopempire.com

Here Are 4 Reasons Why the Powerful Karma Task Will Help You

Karma! The word reminds you of your bad doings. Do you fear that one day you will receive the karmic bill for these acts? But at the word karma we also think about our own destiny. Is it the phases of life that you yourself describe as the darkest times or as unhappiness? If karma is responsible, hardly anyone will want to concern with the karma task. Nobody suspects anything good behind an unfortunate fate. But karma hides a higher meaning, even if it is not apparent at first glance. Learn the four reasons a karma task is good for you.
Healthmyvetcandy.com

Study shows mindfulness might not work as you expect

If dispositional mindfulness can teach us anything about how we react to stress, it might be an unexpected lesson on its ineffectiveness at managing stress as it's happening, according to new research from the University at Buffalo. When the goal is "not to sweat the small stuff," mindfulness appears to...
Softwarekmworld.com

NICE Nexidia transforms CX with AI-powered knowledge management

It is all too often that a CX project fails because of incomplete data, legacy IT patchwork, and silos. But another way it can fail is by overlooking the vast number of customer insights waiting to be tapped in contact center data. The only way to truly know the voice...
Collegesgeospatialworld.net

Five reasons why you should consider studying data science in college

The Big data revolution has changed how companies conduct their operations. This has increased the search for skilled talent to help organizations to keep up with trends in data. Data science is the study of information which is an important resource for industries to effectively make decisions, solve problems and...
Mathematicscantorsparadise.com

Discovering Mathematics

Not to mention, if there is some tool that makes us capable of summing over all the prime numbers?. In this article, I will answer those questions and more. Hang tight. I have always been fascinated by doing my own research and discovering new results in mathematics. Usually, I rediscover...
Computer Scienceacademictransfer.com

5-year PhD position in Logic in Multi-agent Systems (1.0 FTE)

Are you interested in applying logic to study dynamics of intentions in multi-agent systems? Then, take a look at this advertisement!. Reasoning about the interplay between actions and time is fundamental for the design and development of intelligent systems such as autonomous and multiagent systems, robotic applications, and service agents. The intended actions of an agent may depend on the intentions of another agent, as well as on other attitudes, like belief, knowledge, goals, and preferences, and they might be revised over time as other attitudes change.
Cell Phonesfoxbangor.com

UMaine study shows the affects of smartphones on humans

ORONO — With technology on the rise, smartphones have become more popular than ever. Mollie Ruben, Assistant Professor of Psychology at the University of Maine said, “We set out to understand how technology use specifically on a smartphone might either facilitate or hinder the accurate nonverbal cues with other people.”
ScienceLongview News-Journal

Your weird dreams might help your brain function better in real world, scientist says

Why do we dream? And why are our dreams so uncanny?. That has preoccupied researchers for centuries, and competing theories on the purpose and content of dreams abound. Now, a Tufts University neuroscientist suggests science should look toward artificial intelligence for answers. Erik Hoel describes his idea, which he has dubbed the “overfitted brain hypothesis,” in an article in the journal Patterns.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Rock Containerized GPU Machine Learning Development with VS Code

Running machine learning algorithms on GPUs is a common practice. Although there are cloud ML services like Paperspace and Colab, the most convenient/flexible way to prototype is still a local machine. Stop it, use a container 🦺. Since the beginning of machine learning libraries (e.g., TensorFlow, Torch and Caffe), dealing...
towardsdatascience.com

Sentiment Analysis — Comparing 3 Common Approaches: Naive Bayes, LSTM, and VADER

A Study on Strengths and Drawbacks for the Different Approaches (With Sample Code) Sentiment Analysis, or Opinion Mining, is a subfield of NLP (Natural Language Processing) that aims to extract attitudes, appraisals, opinions, and emotions from text. Inspired by the rapid migration of customer interactions to digital formats e.g. emails, chat rooms, social media posts, comments, reviews, and surveys, Sentiment Analysis has become an integral part of analytics organizations must perform to understand how they are positioned in the market. To be clear, Sentiment Analysis isn’t a novel concept. In fact, it has always been an important part of CRM (Customer Relationship Management) and Market Research — companies rely on knowing their customers better to evolve and innovate. The more recent rise is driven largely by the availability/accessibility of customer interaction records and well as improved computing capabilities to process these data. This advancement has really benefited consumers in meaningful ways. More than ever, organizations are listening to their constituents to improve. There are numerous approaches for Sentiment Analysis. In this article, we’ll explore three such approaches: 1) Naive Bayes, 2) Deep Learning LSTM, and 3) Pre-Trained Rule-Based VADER Models. We will focus on comparing simple out-of-the-box version of the models with the recognition that each approach can be tuned to improve performance. The intention is not to go into great details about how each methodology works but rather a conceptual study on how they compare to help determine when one should be preferred over another.
Computersai-summary.com

Summary: Evolutionary Deep Intelligence | Vision and Image Processing Lab

The ‘DNA’ of each generation of deep neural networks is encoded computationally and used, along with simulated environmental factors such as those encouraging computational and energy efficiency through natural selection, to ‘give birth’ to its offspring deep neural networks, with the process repeating generation after generation. These ‘evolved’ offspring deep...
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Building for Resiliency in AI Systems

We’ve come across ample failures of AI systems by now, as popularized again and again in reporting and research work that I hopefully don’t need to make the case that we need to think about resiliency as an active component of building ethical, safe, and inclusive AI systems. (If you...
Educationtowardsdatascience.com

What to study before a Data Science interview

A guide that helped me ace my interviews successfully and land job offers!. It’s 2:34 PM on a Friday, you are wrapping up your week to relax on the weekend or are still applying to several applications and you get an email from an HR recruiter asking your availability for the first round of interviews. This is great news! What to do now?
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Maths behind Supervised Learning for Dummies: The theory in plain words (Part II)

A quick overview of the algebra and geometry behind supervised learning for everybody. In my previous article, I wrote the first part of this series: Maths behind Supervised Learning for Dummies: The theory in plain words, where we saw an overview of how geometry&algebra are the basis of supervised learning. In the second part of this series, I will introduce the Vapnik-Chervonenkis dimension, the Probably Approximately Correct learning, how to extend our binary classifier to multiple classes, and regression.