Franklin, MA

NETA holding cannabis career fair for proposed Franklin location

Wicked Local
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKLIN – New England Treatment Access (NETA) is holding a virtual cannabis career fair on Thursday, May 27, 6-7 p.m. A new store is proposed in Franklin and will have more than 50 jobs available. NETA, which is the state’s largest cannabis company, is partnering with Cannaclusive for a careers...

www.wickedlocal.com
