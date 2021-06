Diego Simeone spoke about entering the Suarez Zone a few days ago, referring to Luis Suarez’s ability to produce in the decisive moments, note Marca. It was a challenge laid down by one South American to another, with the ambition being to get the best out of Suarez, and it worked. The Uruguayan scored winning goals against Osasuna and Real Valladolid to secure the second league title of the Simeone era.