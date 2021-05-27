Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Revealed – what's happening with US auto insurance

insurancebusinessmag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS auto insurance shopping activity in the first quarter of 2021 picked up, a report from LexisNexis Risk Solutions found. LexisNexis’s latest Insurance Demand Meter found that despite major setbacks in February – such as delayed tax returns and a severe winter storm event – Q1 2021 saw year-over-year new business growth of over 7%. Q1 2021 also ended with notably large year-over-years gains in March, the risk analytics firm said.

www.insurancebusinessmag.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Insurance#Growth Companies#Business Growth#Lexisnexis Risk Solutions#Auto Insurance Shopping#Income Tax Processing#Demand#Carriers#Q1#Tax Returns#Damaged Infrastructure#Major Setbacks#Shopping Patterns#February#Contrasting Trends#March#Storm#Us
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Travel Restrictions
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cars
News Break
Insurance Companies
Related
Economyinsurancebusinessmag.com

Leading brokers reveal what to look for when choosing a construction insurance provider

Success in the construction insurance marketplace requires two very simple things: building relationships and going all in. During an online forum hosted by Insurance Business, an expert panel agreed on those fundamentals and discussed their go-to insurers and where they stand on the MGA vs. insurer debate, while also providing insights into how they make the construction insurance market work for them.
Buying Carsleamingtoncourier.co.uk

New car insurance rules to end ‘loyalty tax’ overcharging

New rules will stop car insurers from charging existing customers more for cover than new clients. Millions of drivers are thought to be paying more than necessary for their insurance because they allow their policy to auto renew without shopping around. In many cases, the renewal quote is more expensive than the price than they paid previously and more than they would be charged as a new customer.
Economythekatynews.com

Lapsed Car Insurance

Monthly beginnings can be both extremely pleasant, because you are done with all the work of the previous month, or it can be extremely chaotic because you have to deal with a lot of bills and payments. Though most people resort to auto-renewal for their regular payments, there are certain payments that we tend to leave out of that loop. One such payment is our car’s insurance premiums. These payments when missed way past their due period are called lapsed payments.
EconomyPosted by
Motor1.com

Wells Fargo Auto Insurance: What You Need To Know In 2021

If you are here to find out if you can buy auto insurance from Wells Fargo, we’re here to tell you it’s a no-go. Our team took a close look at the company, its customer reviews and more, including the reason why it was in the news so much last year, and compiled our findings for you right here.
Personal Financefinancialadvisoriq.com

FAs Prioritize Clients' Risk Management Over Portfolio Gains

Financial advisors are prioritizing risk management over portfolio gains as many advice clients worry about running out of money in retirement, according to a recent survey. Seventy-nine percent of the 289 advisors surveyed by Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America in February and March said clients who are nearing or at retirement are concerned they’ll run out of money in retirement. Allianz Life surveyed registered investment advisors and hybrid advisors with five or more years of experience, more than $25 million in client assets and at least half of their business coming from individual clients.
Fraud CrimesHouston Chronicle

700Credit to Host Synthetic ID Fraud Event Featuring Experts from the three Major Credit Bureaus: Equifax, Experian and TransUnion

Topics Include Quantifying, Recognizing and Preventing the Synthetic Fraud at your Dealership. 700 Credit, LLC, the automotive industry’s leading provider of credit reports, compliance solutions and soft-pull products and services, is pleased to be hosting a critical industry event shining a spotlight on a costly topic: Synthetic Identity Fraud. One of the fastest-growing types of fraud, synthetic identity fraud was reported to cost businesses $1.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow to $1.8 billion in 2021. Automotive dealers and lenders have been hit particularly hard, accounting for $453 million in losses reported last year and is expected to continue to grow in the foreseeable future. To make matters worse, the COVID pandemic has exponentially accelerated the pace over the past year.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Contents Insurance Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | UnitedHealth Group, Allianz, USAA, Zurich, State Farm

The latest independent research document on Contents Insurance examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Contents Insurance market report advocates analysis of Berkshire Hathaway, China Life Insurance Company Limited, Aegon, Liberty Mutual, Allstate, Farmers, UnitedHealth Group, Allianz, USAA, Zurich, State Farm, AXA, Nationwide, Travelers, Prudential plc, AIA, Chubb, Ping An Insurance, Progressive & AIG.
Credits & Loansfinancebuzz.com

How to Waive Overdraft Fees in 5 Simple Steps

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. It’s...
MarketsHouston Chronicle

How Data Can Help Communities Underserved by Insurance Industry

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (PRWEB) June 01, 2021. Businesses across every sector from tourism to energy to manufacturing are experiencing a growing reliance on technology and data and the insurance industry is no exception.(1), (2) Having access to data about potential customers, with the ability to use that data to discover market trends, previously unknown correlations and customer preferences, is essential to help companies and business leaders make informed strategic decisions.(3) But data decays at an alarming rate. For example, every day almost 10,000 households move and there are 3,000 daily changes to the Postcode Address File, resulting in almost 20% of businesses losing a customer because of incomplete or inaccurate data.(4)
Credits & Loansfox9.com

When to use a personal loan over a credit card

Sometimes it's tough to know whether a credit card or a personal loan is the right choice for your current situation. While both options have their own pros and cons, usually a personal loan is a better solution. Credit cards offer a revolving line of credit, which means you can...
Economythedailyinsurancenews.com

Top 4 Reasons Your Auto Insurance Rates Increase +Tips to Save Money

Insurance is essential in many areas of life. It protects homes, health, businesses and vehicles. Of all these options, auto insurance is one of the most common types of insurance. If you own a car, you most likely have insurance in case something happens. Protecting yourself and your vehicle with...
MarketsPosted by
InsuranceNewsNet

Health and Medical Insurance Market to See Massive Growth by 2026 : Dai-Ichi Mutual Life Insurance,Munich Re Group ,Aegon ,Prudential Financial

-- Medical insurance is done through Agents & Brokers, Direct Writing and Bancassurance & Others. Increasing number of individuals with high income, health security standards advancement and rising chronic diseases among population will help to boost global health and medical insurance market. Free Sample Report + All Related Graphs &...
EconomyPosted by
InsuranceNewsNet

Home Insurance Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 : Geico, Liberty Mutual, Allianz

-- The Global Home Insurance Market Report assesses developments relevant to the insurance industry and identifies key risks and vulnerabilities for the Home Insurance Industry to make stakeholders aware with current and future scenarios. To derive complete assessment and market estimates a wide list of Insurers, aggregators, agency were considered in the coverage; Some of the top players profiled are AFLAC, Allstate, Geico, Liberty Mutual,
Real Estategoodmenproject.com

What Are the Advantages of Using a Mortgage Broker?

— Buying a home is one of the biggest financial decisions you can make. There are many advantages to using a mortgage broker to help you navigate the process. From dealing with the banks to figuring out all the admin, doing it on your own can be a headache-inducing whirlwind. A mortgage broker is there to reduce stress, save you money, and speed up the process. So, you can buy your property quickly and hassle-free.
Trafficthedailyinsurancenews.com

Allianz, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, ShouQi, Avis – The Courier

The global rental car insurance market The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the major market trends in the global Car Rental Insurance Market. It also includes a discussion of historical trends, current market conditions, competitive landscape, growth opportunities, and fact-based challenges. The report quantifies the market share of the key industry players and offers a detailed breakdown of the competitive landscape. In terms of sales (US $) and production, the market size during the investigation period along with details on the Factors (drivers and limitations) influencing market growth.
EconomyBusiness Insider

What Wall Street expects from Advance Auto Parts's earnings

Advance Auto Parts will present Q1 figures on June 2. Wall Street analysts expect Advance Auto Parts will be reporting earnings per share of $3.05. Go here to watch Advance Auto Parts stock price in real-time on Markets Insider. On June 2, Advance Auto Parts releases figures for Q1. 23...