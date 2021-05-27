Revealed – what's happening with US auto insurance
US auto insurance shopping activity in the first quarter of 2021 picked up, a report from LexisNexis Risk Solutions found. LexisNexis’s latest Insurance Demand Meter found that despite major setbacks in February – such as delayed tax returns and a severe winter storm event – Q1 2021 saw year-over-year new business growth of over 7%. Q1 2021 also ended with notably large year-over-years gains in March, the risk analytics firm said.www.insurancebusinessmag.com