Isles oust Pens

On Sunday, the New York Islanders won a thrilling Game 1 against the Pittsburgh Penguins, 4-3 in overtime, with Kyle Palmieri firing a top-shelf shot past Tristan Jarry for the game-winning goal. The importance of depth was on clear display throughout the game, but more importantly for head coach Barry Trotz, the Islanders need to keep the game under a comfortable pace and constantly make adjustments to keep control of the action. This series is going to be defined by which team is able to play their style of hockey and, specifically, whether the pace of play is speed-based with plenty of open ice, or a defensive game with tough play along the boards and few scoring chances.