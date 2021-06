CLEVELAND, Ohio – After years of working to promote liberal policies at the national level, Nina Turner wants to do so from Congress. Turner, 53, of Cleveland, has spent most of her life working in politics. Following stints on Cleveland City Council and in the state Senate, Nina Turner became a national name through her work on Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaigns and during her time running Our Revolution, the political group that supports candidates who share Sanders’ liberal vision of the country.