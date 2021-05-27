Cancel
MLB

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 5/27/21

By Pinstripe Alley
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Times | James Wagner: Well, we knew it was coming — after ravaging the rest of Major League Baseball, the injury bug has finally returned to its home in the Bronx with a vengeance. The Yankees officially announced yesterday that both Corey Kluber and Luke Voit were headed to the injured list after an MRI revealed that Kluber, who was pulled out of the game Tuesday night, has a a strained subscapularis muscle in his right shoulder. With four weeks of rest and four weeks of rehab starts likely in his future, Yankees fans should not expect to see him on the mound again until August, so cue the “Corey Kluber and Luis Severino are our trade deadline acquisitions” comments from Brian Cashman.

www.chatsports.com
MLBPinstripe Alley

Yankees 4, Astros 7: Bullpen’s bad day blows sweep

Thursday afternoon was going along swimmingly as the Yankees searched for a six-game winning streak and a sweep of the Astros. Sure, Gerrit Cole wasn’t quite as electric as he had been in April, but he still left with a 3-2 lead. Sure, the Yankees’ offense didn’t look quite as sharp as most of the past week, but they’d still put together a late lead for the dominant bullpen. The relief corps had been so dominant that the Yankees were 37-1 when leading after seven innings since the start of 2020.
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Albert Abreu: Back in big leagues

Abreu was recalled by the Yankees on Monday. Abreu will give the Yankees an extra arm in the bullpen, as Giancarlo Stanton (quadriceps) was placed on the injured list as the corresponding move. Abreu has spent two separate brief stints in the big leagues this season, allowing one run in two innings across his two appearances.
MLBelitesportsny.com

Aaron Judge named AL Player of the Week

On Monday afternoon, Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge was named the American League Player of the Week. Judge went to work at the expense of the Baltimore Orioles, putting up enormous numbers over the course of the week. The Yankees will need him to stay hot with Giancarlo Stanton going on the IL earlier on Monday.
Baseballnumberfire.com

Rangers' Khris Davis sitting Monday versus Yankees

The Texas Rangers did not list Khris Davis as a starter for Monday's game against the New York Yankees. Davis will take a seat Monday as Willie Calhoun re-enters the lineup in left field and bats leadoff. David Dahl will move from left field, where he played in yesterday's series finale against the Houston Astros, to designated hitter.
MLBSacramento Bee

Yankees put Giancarlo Stanton on Injured List with quad strain

Giancarlo Stanton has officially been added to the Injured List. Stanton, who’s been dealing with what the team said was left quad tightness since Friday, was moved to the IL on Monday, retroactive to May 14, with a left quad strain. The Yankees recalled right-hander Albert Abreu from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre as the corresponding move.
MLBPinstripe Alley

Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

The Yankees are flying into Texas riding a recent streak, winning five straight series and 11 of their last 15 games. Some of them have been close calls, but the team is finding their moments and getting the job done, which is all you can really ask for during a six-month grind. Recently, however, things have taken a turn on the injury front — which is an ever-looming feeling for this organization over the last couple of years.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Rays bring four-game winning streak to Baltimore

The Tampa Bay Rays carry their winning ways north to Baltimore for Tuesday's opener of a three-game series with the Orioles. Hosting both New York clubs last week, the Rays didn't start their six-game homestand on the right foot. But after scoring just one run in two losses to the Yankees, the Rays scored nine runs to win that series' finale on Thursday and added 22 more runs during a weekend sweep of the Mets.
MLBAsbury Park Press

Texas Rangers announce Monday night lineup vs. New York Yankees

The New York Yankees and Texas Rangers open a four-game series in the Lone Star state on Monday night. First pitch is 8:05 p.m. at Globe Life Field. The game will be broadcast on the YES Network. Yankees:Pitching matchups, injury updates vs. Texas Rangers. Gerrit Cole (5-1, 1.37) will start...
MLBchatsports.com

Week 7 Recap: Swept for the Week & Yankees Series Preview

Series record: 6-7 The Rangers celebrated getting to .500 by losing five straight on the road. They’re now their season worst six games under .500. So that’s...cool? Not only was the .500 record short lived, they also broke their winning streak of four game series thanks to looking absolutely lost in Houston. They were outscored this week 33-17.
MLBLone Star Ball

Stanton to the i.l. with quad strain

Giancarlo Stanton has been placed on the injury list due to a quad strain, the New York Yankees have announced. The outfielder is on the 10 day injured list, and there is no indication at this point how much time Stanton is expected to miss. The 31 year old Stanton...
MLBPosted by
Empire Sports Media

The New York Yankees now have 3 regular players on the IL

The New York Yankees‘ bad luck is building up going into a four-game series with the Texas Rangers. The Yankees have been mostly unscathed with major injuries to start this season comparing to the last two years, but with today’s news, that is quickly changing. This afternoon the Yankees announced that another regular player was going on the IL, that being Yankee DH Giancarlo Stanton, with a quad strain.
MLBnumberfire.com

Miguel Andujar sitting for Yankees Monday

New York Yankees utility player Miguel Andujar is not in the lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Jordan Lyles and the Texas Rangers. Kyle Higashioka will bat eighth and catch Gerrit Cole while Gary Sanchez bats fifth and plays designated hitter. Aaron Judge will be in right field and Clint Frazier will be in left with Brett Gardner in center.
MLBPinstripe Alley

Today on Pinstripe Alley: 5/27/21

Yesterday was not a good day for the Yankees. They didn’t play due to weather postponing their game against the Blue Jays, but that was only the beginning of the downpour. The true storm was the rush of injury updates they got — Corey Kluber and Luke Voit will both be sidelined for several weeks with strains in their shoulder and oblique, respectively. The pair going down simultaneously is a big blow to the Yankees, and there will be a lot of discussion going forward about what the team should do in their absence.
MLBabc7ny.com

New York takes 3-game slide into matchup with Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays (34-20, first in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (29-24, third in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Rich Hill (3-2, 3.64 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 58 strikeouts) Yankees: Jameson Taillon (1-3, 5.06 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 50 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: New York enters the matchup as losers...
MLBNY Daily News

Miguel Andujar starting to hit with regular playing time; Connor Cannon completes Tauchman trade

Miguel Andujar fell off the radar a bit when shoulder surgery wiped out his 2019 season. A hand injury put him on the shelf at the onset of this season, but now getting steady at-bats as an unlikely left fielder, Andujar is showing why he finished second in Rookie of the Year voting back in 2018 and made the Yankees reluctant to trade him. A home run to right field on Tuesday gave him two opposite-field dingers in as many days. His ability to hit the other way has always been there, Aaron Boone said, it’s just finally showing up with regular at-bats.
MLBPosted by
Daily News

Giancarlo Stanton is hearing it from the Yankee faithful, but Aaron Boone insists his DH ‘will be fine’

The boo birds didn’t wait very long before singing their welcome back song for Giancarlo Stanton. In Monday’s loss to the Rays, Stanton heard it from the fans after grounding out to the pitcher in the sixth inning and striking out looking in the bottom of the eighth. Stanton, who missed 13 games with a strain in his quad, has not recorded a hit in any of the three games he’s played since ...