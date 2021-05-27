2021 MLB Draft: Who do the experts think the Yankees will select?
Starting pitching has been dominant for the Yankees lately. But on July 11, the Pinstripes will add another name to the future of the franchise. The Yankees own the 20th overall selection in the 2021 MLB Draft. Even though pitching has been terrific at the major league level and the Yankees have solid depth at the top of the organization’s depth, the experts appear to believe the Yankees will add another arm to the stable.www.chatsports.com