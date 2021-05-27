Cancel
Retail

Dollar General raises earnings forecast on steady demand for home goods

By Syndicated Content
wincountry.com
 5 days ago

(Reuters) – Dollar General Corp raised its fiscal 2021 profit forecast on Thursday, as a fresh round of stimulus checks prompted consumers to spend more on home goods. Discount stores have performed strongly during the pandemic as their strategy of selling low-priced goods at wafer-thin margins attracts customers who turn cost-conscious in a tough year or are on a tight budget.

wincountry.com
