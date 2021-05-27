MLB Power Rankings Week 8: There's a new No. 1 team on our list ... who is it?

Jazz is emphasized on the two and the four. In this case, there's a pretty big emphasis on the one as well. Jazz Chisholm Jr. moves into the top slot of the Rookie Power Rankings for the first time in the 2021 season, freshly off the injured list following a hamstring issue. Chisholm has looked no worse for wear since his return on Sunday and jumped two spots in the rankings after others above him mellowed out some since the last edition on May 5. Other breakout stars like Yermín Mercedes and Adolis García made similar leaps as they solidified their cases to win a Rookie of the Year Award at season’s end.