When many novice industrial tenants begin searching for a property to lease, they assume the most difficult part of the process will be finding potential spaces. In reality, though, the discovery and accumulation of options can often be the simplest part of the endeavor. In actuality, its deciding which of those alternatives will optimally support the future growth of the company that usually requires the most effort and consideration. It’s during this phase that the business stakeholders (likely in coordination with their tenant representatives) have to take a highly strategic approach in order to foster an outcome that meets both the short- and long-term objectives of the business.