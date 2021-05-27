Michelle Zauner: “Music is a vehicle for expressing myself verbally. Pretty much the moment that I learned my first few chords, I was writing songs”

If you don’t think great human drama can play out in a supermarket, just read the first pages of Michelle Zauner’s new memoir, “Crying in H Mart.”. The largest Asian supermarket chain in the United States, H Mart takes its first initial from the Korean phrase han ah reum, which means “one arm full of groceries.” But, Zauner tells us, H Mart is more than a purveyor of staple goods. H Mart is “freedom from the single-aisle ‘ethnic’ section in regular grocery stores.” H Mart is where homesick college students can find authentic soup dumplings, where families can gather at the food court and share banchan, the vegetable side dishes distinctive to Korean cuisine. And it’s the place Zauner goes to mourn her mother, with whom she used to peruse its aisles.