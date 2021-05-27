Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Michelle Zauner: “Music is a vehicle for expressing myself verbally. Pretty much the moment that I learned my first few chords, I was writing songs”

By Jacob Uitti
Guitar World Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichelle Zauner, known by her stage name, Japanese Breakfast, is clear-headed and sharp even when discussing her most vulnerable experiences. This, of course, is no easy task. Zauner, who is preparing to release her third and forthcoming LP, Jubilee, on June 4, also recently released her popular memoir, Crying in H-Mart, which discusses her Korean mother’s passing and the devastating ripple effects of that time in Zauner’s life.

www.guitarworld.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Music#Music Industry#Music Lessons#Chords#Art#Beautiful Music#Good Music#Classical Guitar#Beautiful Things#New Music#Korean#Asian#Piano#Songwriting#Beautiful Experiences#Feelings#Musicians#Moments#Crying#Joy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
News Break
Music
Related
Books & Literaturewuwm.com

'Crying In H Mart' Explores Michelle Zauner's Relationship With Food, Family & Grief

Michelle Zauner is best known for performing music under the name Japanese Breakfast, but her latest project explores a different side of her. Raised by a white American father and a Korean mother in the Pacific Northwest, Zauner longed for independence and moved across the country to attend college and try to launch her music career. However, she returned home in her early 20s to help care for her mother through the final, painful months of cancer treatments.
MusicThrillist

How Musician Michelle Zauner Uses Korean Food to Honor Her Mother’s Memory

The author of 'Crying in H Mart' talks about grief, the joys of grocery shopping, and cooking as a form of meditation. Michelle Zauner, the musician also known as Japanese Breakfast, has proven to be a master of storytelling in many forms. In her new memoir, Crying in H Mart, she explores the ways in which food can shape identity, serve as a love language, and help to process grief. And she’s earned her way to spot number two on the New York Times' bestseller list.
Musicbridge909.org

Bridge Artist of the Week: Japanese Breakfast

Our Bridge Artist of the Week, Japanese Breakfast, is an acclaimed indie rock artist AND a bestselling author!. Japanese Breakfast is the musical project of multihyphenate artist Michelle Zauner, who prepares to release her third full-length effort, “Jubilee,” next month. While her first two records focus on the grief she endured after her mother's death, Zauner's intent for “Jubilee” was to make space for and experience joy — even in the wake of loss.
Books & LiteratureForward

Michelle Zauner’s new memoir will tell you how grief tastes

If you don’t think great human drama can play out in a supermarket, just read the first pages of Michelle Zauner’s new memoir, “Crying in H Mart.”. The largest Asian supermarket chain in the United States, H Mart takes its first initial from the Korean phrase han ah reum, which means “one arm full of groceries.” But, Zauner tells us, H Mart is more than a purveyor of staple goods. H Mart is “freedom from the single-aisle ‘ethnic’ section in regular grocery stores.” H Mart is where homesick college students can find authentic soup dumplings, where families can gather at the food court and share banchan, the vegetable side dishes distinctive to Korean cuisine. And it’s the place Zauner goes to mourn her mother, with whom she used to peruse its aisles.
Musicguitargirlmag.com

Music Premiere: Hodaya Singer’s new single “Me Myself & I”

Singer-songwriter Hodaya Singer is releasing her first single “Me Myself & I“ from her forthcoming album with the same name, and we are pleased to premiere the new single. This song was produced by Gemini Muziq and the vocal was produced by Rob Kleiner (Sia, Labrinth, CeeLo, Andra Day, Foxy, and many more).
New York City, NYthecut.com

Michelle Zauner Is Not Quite Ready to Retire

The singer and author Michelle Zauner is entering a season she’s dubbing “banchan ajumma” summer. Banchan is the word for the small, assorted side dishes served alongside Korean entrees; ajumma is a maternal middle-aged Korean woman — a madam, if you will. “You know what we need to do?” Zauner says, mid-kimchee bite, at the restaurant Cho Dang Gol, tucked away three blocks above the main hub of New York City’s Koreatown. “There needs to be a circle of women who make banchan, like a potluck.” Better yet, she says, make it a summer retreat where all we do is pickle and marinate assorted vegetables.
Musicvanyaland.com

Pronoun’s ‘I’M RIGHT BACK IN IT’ is pretty much the song you need right now

We’re never really ones to tell you how to live your lives. But we’re going to make a hearty-ass suggestion that you act without haste and add Pronoun’s spectacular new jam “I’M RIGHT BACK IN IT” to whatever post-vaccine, post-pandemic, coming-of-age, I-believe-in-myself, holy-fuck-me-it’s-summer-and-I’m-back-with-all-my-friends playlist you’re currently cooking up for the weekend. Go ahead, we’ll wait. Slot it right up top. Track 1 type shit, lead it off, make sure the artwork shows in the grid when you share it to Instagram stories kinda thing. And we’ll reconnect in the next graph.
Books & LiteratureKirkus Reviews

Michelle Zauner Talks New Book With Trevor Noah

Michelle Zauner discussed her bestselling new memoir, Crying in H Mart, with Trevor Noah on The Daily Show Wednesday night. Zauner’s book is about her quest to connect with her Korean heritage through food, following the death of her mother. In a starred review, a Kirkus critic called the memoir a “tender, well-rendered, heart-wrenching account of the way food ties us to those who have passed.”
MusicMusicRadar.com

Jimi Hendrix guitar lesson: learn clean chords and psychedelic lead

After our guitar lessons on Eric Clapton, David Gilmour and Steve Ray Vaughan, we conclude our introductions to Strat icons with the greatest of them all. At a time when the Strat was heading out of fashion and Gibson ruled supreme, Jimi Hendrix changed the course of rock history with his inventive exploitation of the Stratocaster’s controls and features.
Books & Literaturetrope.com

The First Time I Saw My Book Was a Moment

Lucy Hamidzadeh and Tobi Shinobi talk about Tobi's solo book, Equilibrium… Equilibrium is the culmination of years of work, meticulously researching interesting locations and buildings in cities all over the globe and tirelessly waking up incredibly early to visit these spots to get them at their best light and angle. It requires dedication and passion; as well as an obsessive attention to detail and an acute fascination with the geometry of our world.