Let's face it, there are a LOT of VPNs out there. And they all seem to make promises to be the fastest, most secure and best at unblocking restricted services and apps. Two of the most impressive providers out there are Hotspot Shield and Surfshark, and neither is shy about extolling their service's virtues. From Hotspot's electrifying speeds, to the latter's unlimited simultaneous connections. And one of the best things is that both boast some rock-bottom pricing.