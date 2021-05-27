Cancel
Weezer’s Hash Pipe was nearly an Ozzy Osbourne song

By Matt Owen
Guitar World Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the course of 15 studio albums, Weezer have assembled one of the most formidable repertoires of rock ‘n’ roll romps around, from Buddy Holly to King of the World. If fate had it any other way, however, one of these well-known Weezer anthems may not have been a Weezer track at all. In fact, if things had panned out differently, Hash Pipe could have appeared on an Ozzy Osbourne album.

Rivers Cuomo
Alexi Laiho
Buddy Holly
Randy Rhoads
Ozzy Osbourne
