Save up to 33% off triple-packs of Ernie Ball Slinky and Earthwood guitar strings with this mega Memorial Day deal

By Chris Barnes
Guitar World Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor our money, Ernie Ball's iconic Slinkys are the best electric guitar strings on the market, bar none, while the EB Earthwood series certainly ranks highly as far as acoustic guitar strings are concerned. If you're in the market to try out some new strings, or you simply need a restock, Musician's Friend is currently offering up to 33% discount on triple packs of a wide range of strings - from Regular to Power Slinkys, plus a range of Earthwood models for acoustic players.

www.guitarworld.com
