Save up to 33% off triple-packs of Ernie Ball Slinky and Earthwood guitar strings with this mega Memorial Day deal

Lowe’s is offering the CRAFTSMAN 2x20V 20-inch Electric Mower for $299 shipped bundled with a FREE 20V Electric String Trimmer. Separately, you’d pay $299 for the mower and $129 for the trimmer, coming out to a grand total of $428. With today’s purchase, you’ll score three total 20V batteries (two 5.0Ah and one 4.0Ah) to power both devices at the same time. The mower can run for up to 50-minutes at a time before it needs to be recharged, while the trimmer has two options so you can choose more power or longer runtime. Using these tools will help you kick gas and oil to the curb as today’s purchase replaces two machines at once. Rated 3.9/5 stars.