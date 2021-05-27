Cancel
Best PS5 controller skins 2021

By Jennifer Locke
Android Central
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhones aren't the only pieces of tech that benefit from protective covers. Though the PS5 DualSense controller doesn't necessarily need a skin, there are plenty of reasons to get one. Maybe you want to get a better grip on your controller, or maybe you don't want that pristine white case getting all dirty. Maybe you just want a different color. Whatever the reason, you can pick up a fairly cheap controller skin for your DualSense. While they're all pretty similar, here are some of the best PS5 controller skins to fit your style and budget.

