Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Dollar Tree shares slump after guidance falls short of expectations

By Tonya Garcia
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dollar Tree Inc. stock sank 6% in Thursday premarket trading after the discount retailer gave full-year earnings guidance below expectations. Fiscal first-quarter net income totaled $374.5 million, or $1.60 per share, up from $247.6 million, or $1.04 per share, last year. Sales totaled $6.477 billion, up from $6.287 billion last year. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of $1.42 and sales of $6.421 billion. Same-store sales rose 0.8% with Dollar Tree stores up 4.7% and Family Dollar stores down 2.8%. For the full year, Dollar Tree is guiding for EPS between $5.80 and $6.05 and enterprise comparable sales growth in the low-single digits. The FactSet consensus is for EPS of $6.23 and comparable sales growth of 1.1%. Dollar Tree stock has edged up 0.4% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has gained 11.7% for the period.

www.marketwatch.com
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Dollar#Same Store Sales#Earnings Growth#Trading Stock#Stock Trading#Full Year Earnings#Dltr Rrb Stock#Factset#Eps#S P#Dollar Tree Stock#Dollar Tree Stores#Dollar Stores#Comparable Sales Growth#Rose#Spx#Discount#Retailer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

What Wall Street expects from Five Below's earnings

On June 3, Five Below is reporting earnings from the last quarter. Analysts predict Five Below will report earnings per share of $0.653. Go here to track Five Below stock price in real-time ahead of earnings. On June 3, Five Below will be reporting earnings from the most recent quarter.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Canopy Growth reports wider-than-expected loss, but stock gains

The U.S.-listed shares of Canopy Growth Corp. rose 0.8% in premarket trading Tuesday, even after the Canada-based cannabis company reported a wider-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter loss and revenue that rose less than forecast. The net loss for the quarter to March 31 narrowed to C$700.0 million ($581.5 million), or $1.85 a share, from loss of $1.30 billion, or $3.72 a share, in the same period a year ago. The FactSet consensus for net losses per share was 25 cents. Net revenue rose 37.6% to C$148.4 million ($123.3 million), below the FactSet consensus of C$151.4 million, as total net cannabis revenue...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Honest stock bounces back above IPO price after bullish call by J.P. Morgan

Shares of Honest Co. Inc. bounced back above its initial public offering price in afternoon trading Tuesday, after J.P. Morgan analyst Andrea Teixeira made a bullish call on the health and wellness company founded by Jessica Alba, saying it represented a "highly attractive and unique" growth opportunity. Teixeira initiated Honest at overweight and with a stock price target of $18, which is 9.1% above current prices. The stock was up 4.6% at $16.50, putting it on track for just the sixth close above the $16 IPO price since the company went public on May 5, and the first close...
RetailPosted by
MarketWatch

Williams-Sonoma stock edges up after BofA analyst backs away from bearish stance, boosts price target

Shares of Williams-Sonoma Inc. edged up 0.1% in afternoon trading, after BofA Securities analyst Curtis Nagle backed away from his bearish stance on the household products retailer on the belief that profit stays higher for longer in the wake of "very strong" fiscal first-quarter results. Nagle raised his rating to neutral from underperform, while lifting his price target to $180 from $100, or to 6.0% above current levels from 41.1% below. "Home furnishings demand remains strong and is evident in [BofA] aggregated credit and debit card data, very strong high end home turnover (a plus for [Williams-Sonoma]), long buying cycles for furniture purchase related to housing and recent BofA spending surveys," Nagle wrote in a note to clients. He said he still sees risk of long-term pressure on margins as a result of promotions and advertising, which is among the reasons he isn't bullish on the stock. Williams-Sonoma shares have soared 66.7% year to date, while the SPDR S&P Retail ETF has climbed 47.3% and the S&P 500 has gained 11.9%.
MarketsFOXBusiness

Zoom shares rise as company raises earnings outlook ahead of hybrid workplace

Shares of Zoom Video Communications rose about 3% in after-hours trading Tuesday as the company topped Wall Street estimates with year-over-year first-quarter revenue growth of 191% to $956.2 million, up from $328.2 million during the same period in 2020. "This top-line result exceeded the high end of our guidance of...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Ault Global stock rallies after Coolisys sub forms EV charging services sub TurnOnGreen

Shares of Ault Global Holdings Inc. rallied 3.3% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the diversified holding company said its Coolisys Technologies Corp. subsidiary formed a subsidiary TurnOnGreen Inc. to provide electric-vehicle charging services. Coolisys expects TurnOnGreen's products will include "ultra-fast" charging stations for residential and commercial use, as well as charging management application software and services. "We have the products, the people and the passion to quickly enter the dynamic EV charging market and quickly scale to provide affordable EV chargers for home, businesses and destination locations," said TurnOnGreen Chief Technology Officer Douglas Gintz. The stock has tumbled 37.9% year to date through Friday, while the S&P 500 has gained 11.9%.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Dow ekes out 47-point gain as stocks end flat

Stocks posted a mixed finish after trimming or erasing early gains following data that showed a further pickup in manufacturing activity but alongside labor and supply shortages. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose around 47 points, or 0.1%, to close near 34,576, according to preliminary figures, while the S&P 500 fell around 2 points, or less than 0.1%, to finish near 4,202. The Nasdaq Composite shed around 12 points, or 0.1%, ending near 13,736. The Institute for Supply Management said its manufacturing index rose to 61.2% in May from 60.7% in April. New orders paced the rise, while production and hiring slowed.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Ulta Rallies On Q1 Earnings: 2 Analyst Takes

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) stock closed more than 5% higher Friday after the beauty retailer posted a first-quarter beat and raise, with $1.9 billion in net sales — up 65.2% from $1.2 billion one year earlier and beating the $1.64-billion Street estimate. Ulta’s first-quarter net income was $230.3 million compared...
Financial Reportsstorebrands.com

Dollar Tree maintains sales gains

The retailer saw same-store sales increases in the first quarter for both Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, repeating a strong first quarter a year ago. Dollar Tree has reported strong results for its fiscal first quarter, ended May 21. The discount retailer revealed that consolidated net sales increased 3.0% to $6.48 billion, from $6.29 billion in the prior year’s first quarter.
MarketsEntrepreneur

Money Really Does Grow on Trees at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) has had a heck of a run over the past year. The discount retailer is among the biggest beneficiaries of our pandemic-driven shopping habits. A wide product assortment including cleaning supplies and PPE along at affordable prices has made it a go-to destination for many consumers. In the process Dollar Tree stock climbed to a record high above $120 last month.
BusinessCNBC

Treasury yields fall even after stronger-than-expected jump in inflation

Treasury yields fell on Friday even after higher-than-expected inflation data. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note dropped 2.9 basis points to 1.581% at 2:30 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond ticked 2.7 basic points lower to 2.263%. Yields move inversely to prices. One basis point equal 0.01%.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Dollar Tree beats sales estimates

May 27 (Reuters) - Dollar Tree Inc beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly sales on Thursday, as the discount store operator benefited from higher demand for low-priced goods from cost-conscious shoppers. The company’s net sales rose to $6.48 billion in the first quarter from $6.29 billion a year earlier, beating estimates...
Financial ReportsRegister Citizen

Dollar Tree: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) _ Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $374.5 million. The Chesapeake, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.60 per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Dollar General, Dollar Tree And Best Buy Q1 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Dollar General Corp. (DG) reported a profit for the first-quarter that increased 4.2 percent from the prior year. Dollar Tree Inc.'s (DLTR) first-quarter profit climbed 51.3 percent from last year. Electronics retailer Best Buy Co. Inc.'s (BBY) first-quarter net earnings soared from the previous year. The retailers' quarterly...