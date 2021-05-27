Dollar Tree shares slump after guidance falls short of expectations
Dollar Tree Inc. stock sank 6% in Thursday premarket trading after the discount retailer gave full-year earnings guidance below expectations. Fiscal first-quarter net income totaled $374.5 million, or $1.60 per share, up from $247.6 million, or $1.04 per share, last year. Sales totaled $6.477 billion, up from $6.287 billion last year. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of $1.42 and sales of $6.421 billion. Same-store sales rose 0.8% with Dollar Tree stores up 4.7% and Family Dollar stores down 2.8%. For the full year, Dollar Tree is guiding for EPS between $5.80 and $6.05 and enterprise comparable sales growth in the low-single digits. The FactSet consensus is for EPS of $6.23 and comparable sales growth of 1.1%. Dollar Tree stock has edged up 0.4% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has gained 11.7% for the period.www.marketwatch.com