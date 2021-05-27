How Many People Die When Polluters Exceed Their Limits?

This story was originally published by Grist and has been republished here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. At an abandoned coal mine just outside the city of Gillette, Wyoming, construction crews are getting ready to break ground on a 10,000-square-foot building that will house state-of-the-art laboratories and manufacturing plants. Among the projects at the facility, known as the Wyoming Innovation Center, will be a pilot plant that aims to takes coal ash—the sooty, toxic waste left behind after coal is burned for energy—and use it to extract rare earths, elements that play an essential role in everything from cellphones and LED screens to wind turbines and electric cars.