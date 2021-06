Premiership Rugby can confirm that Gloucester Rugby’s Gallagher Premiership Rugby match against Bath Rugby – scheduled for this weekend – has been called off. Gloucester Rugby have returned a number of positive Covid-19 tests in the last few days and members of their playing squad have been ruled out of the match due to these positive tests and contact tracing. We are in consultation with Public Health England and Gloucester Rugby have taken the decision to close both their training ground and Kingsholm Stadium.