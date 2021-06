Wait? Isn't there already a Redmi Note 9 and Redmi Note 10 already? Yes, you're right but because the Redmi Note 8 is still popular, it has made a new milestone. According to the official Xiaomi Twitter account, the Redmi Note 8 has sold over 25,000,000+ total global units since its first debut. To celebrate the occasion, they also announced an upcoming Redmi Note 8 2021 variant. Very little is known about this 2021 variant but according to reports, the chipset could be upgraded to a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset.