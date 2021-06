Smart home technology has made it possible to do everything from turning on your lights to keeping the floors vacuumed with a simple voice command. It's also revolutionized how we protect ourselves and our loved ones, thanks to the advent of easily installed and easy-to-use products that can alert you to danger. But one brand is warning that its popular security system has just suffered a major technical glitch and is telling its customers to turn them off immediately. Read on to see if your home has been affected.