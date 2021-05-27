Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Sanderson Farms beats profit and sales expectations, as improved chicken demand offset higher feed costs

By Tomi Kilgore
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sanderson Farms Inc. reported Thursday fiscal second-quarter profit and sales that rose above expectations, as improved poultry markets more than offset "significantly higher" feed grain costs. Net income for the quarter to April 30 rose to $96.9 million, or $4.34 a share, from $6.1 million, or 28 cents a share, in the year-ago period. The chicken producing, processing and distributing company said results included an income tax benefit of $37.4 million related to loss carry-back provisions allowed by the CARES Act. The FactSet consensus for net earnings per share was $3.20. Sales rose 34.2% to $1.13 billion, beating the FactSet consensus of $1.05 billion. Overall realized prices for chicken products increased 32.6%, while average feed costs per pound rose 26.6% and prices paid for corn and soybean meal grew 39.7% and 40.0%, respectively. "The improvement in the domestic poultry markets was driven largely by increased demand from food service customers, as U.S. consumers slowly returned to restaurants and several quick serve restaurant chains featured chicken sandwiches on their menus," said Chief Executive Joe Sanderson, Jr. The stock, which was still inactive in premarket trading, has run up 26.3% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 11.7%.

www.marketwatch.com
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poultry#Restaurants#Increased Demand#Food Costs#Stock Prices#Average Earnings#Factset#S P#Average Feed Costs#Profit#Offset#Chicken Products#Net Earnings#Net Income#U S Consumers#Food Service Customers#Company#Grain#Pound#Premarket Trading
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Food Service
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Public HealthPosted by
MarketWatch

Abbott adjusts financial outlook, citing lower demand for COVID-19 tests

Shares of Abbott fell 2.3% in premarket trading on Tuesday after the diagnostics company updated its financial outlook for 2021, citing declining demand for its COVID-19 tests. Abbott said it now expects earnings per share of $2.75 to $2.95 and adjusted EPS of $4.30 to $4.50. The company in April said it projected EPS of at least $3.74 and adjusted EPS of at least $5.00 for the full year. There are a number of reasons why COVID-19 testing volume is declining in the U.S., including increasing vaccination rates and recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that told vaccinated Americans they do not need to get tested if they are exposed to someone infected with the virus. Abbott has developed 12 COVID-19 tests, which generated $2.2 billion in the first quarter of the year. Abbott's stock is up 6.5% for the year, while the broader S&P 500 has gained 11.9%.
Financial ReportsShareCast

Wickes upgrades profit expectations as sales surge

DIY retailer Wickes said on Tuesday that it now expects full-year adjusted pre-tax profit to be within the top half of the range of analyst expectations as it reported a surge in year-to-date sales. 22,874.99. 16:21 01/06/21. n/a. n/a. 4,066.34. 16:21 01/06/21. n/a. n/a. 4,049.03. 16:21 01/06/21. n/a. n/a. 2,858.03.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Canopy Growth Q4 Loss Sharply Narrows - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Canopy Growth Corp. (CGC, WEED.TO) reported that its fourth-quarter net loss attributable to the company was C$699.98 million or C$1.85 per share, sharply narrower than C$1.30 billion or C$3.72 per share in the prior-year quarter. On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report...
Financial Reportsadvisor.ca

Scotiabank reports $2.5B second quarter profit, beats expectations

Bank of Nova Scotia believes an economic rebound is on its way this year, but says recovery might be uneven across the countries it operates in. While Canada, the U.S. and some Latin American countries have seen success with widespread vaccination efforts and reopening is on the horizon, the bank’s chief executive Brian Porter said Tuesday that others are falling behind.
Financial Reportsdrugstorenews.com

Ulta Beauty reports strong sales in Q1

Ulta Beauty started the year strong as sales jumped 65%, fueled by rising consumer confidence, stimulus checks, the easing of COVID-19 restrictions and returning store shoppers. Ulta Beauty started the year strong as sales jumped 65%, fueled by rising consumer confidence, stimulus checks, the easing of COVID-19 restrictions and returning...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Ault Global stock rallies after Coolisys sub forms EV charging services sub TurnOnGreen

Shares of Ault Global Holdings Inc. rallied 3.3% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the diversified holding company said its Coolisys Technologies Corp. subsidiary formed a subsidiary TurnOnGreen Inc. to provide electric-vehicle charging services. Coolisys expects TurnOnGreen's products will include "ultra-fast" charging stations for residential and commercial use, as well as charging management application software and services. "We have the products, the people and the passion to quickly enter the dynamic EV charging market and quickly scale to provide affordable EV chargers for home, businesses and destination locations," said TurnOnGreen Chief Technology Officer Douglas Gintz. The stock has tumbled 37.9% year to date through Friday, while the S&P 500 has gained 11.9%.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Zeta Global sets IPO terms, as marketing company could be valued at up to $2.3 billion

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has set terms for its initial public offering, which could value the New York-based omnichannel marketing platform at $2.30 billion. The company is offering 15.62 million shares in the IPO, for the company to raise $187.4 million, and shareholders affiliated with certain board members are offering 7.1 million shares to raise $85.3 million. The company expects to have 154.5 million Class A shares and 37.2 million Class B shares outstanding after the IPO. The stock is expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "ZETA." Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Credit Suisse and Barclays are the lead underwriters. The company recorded a net loss of $53.2 million on revenue of $368.1 million in 2020, after a loss of $38.5 million on revenue of $306.1 million in 2019. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has dropped 11.3% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 7.8%.
MarketsFOXBusiness

Zoom shares rise as company raises earnings outlook ahead of hybrid workplace

Shares of Zoom Video Communications rose about 3% in after-hours trading Tuesday as the company topped Wall Street estimates with year-over-year first-quarter revenue growth of 191% to $956.2 million, up from $328.2 million during the same period in 2020. "This top-line result exceeded the high end of our guidance of...
Financial ReportsStreet.Com

HP Enterprise Swings to Profit on 11% Higher Revenue

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE) - Get Report, the major provider of IT equipment and services, swung to a fiscal second-quarter profit from a year-earlier loss on 11% higher revenue. The figures largely exceeded the estimates of Wall Street analysts. GAAP profit in the fiscal-third-quarter outlook came up short of expectations. For...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why HEXO Stock Dropped 6% Tuesday

Shares of Canadian cannabis company HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) slid Tuesday, as the company announced the closing of one acquisition on the heels of another recent large purchase. As of 2:45 p.m. EDT, shares of HEXO were down about 6%. So what. Investors seem to be digesting news of a large acquisition...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Monday.com sets terms for IPO, which would value company at more than $6 billion

Monday.com Ltd. has set terms for its initial public offering, in which the Israel-based software company could be valued at up to $6.12 billion. The company disclosed that it is offering 3.7 million share in the IPO, which is expected to price between $125 and $140 a share, to raise up to $518.0 million. The company is expected to have 43.7 million ordinary shares outstanding after the IPO. The stock is expected to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "MNDY." Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Allen & Co. and Jefferies are the lead underwriters. The company recorded a net loss of $152.2 million on revenue of $161.1 million in 2020, after a loss of $91.6 million on revenue of $78.1 million in 2019. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has lost 11.3% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 7.8%.
Financial Reportssmarteranalyst.com

PopReach Swings to Profit in Q1, Revenue Falls

PopReach Corporation (POPR) reported mixed first-quarter results on Monday morning. The developer of free-to-play games for mobiles, desktops, and tablets, swung to a profit in the quarter but experienced a decline in revenues year-on-year. Revenue came in at $4.1 million in Q1 2021, a decrease of 12.8% from $4.7 million...
AgriculturePosted by
The Motley Fool

Beyond Meat Stock Looks Expensive: Is It a Buy?

Plant-based meat company Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) has won over a lot of consumers with its products. But the stock is struggling to win over investors. After a successful start following its 2019 initial public offering (IPO), the stock has stagnated and is down over 40% from 2019 highs as of this writing.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Dividend Stocks to Buy on Sale

Everyone likes a sale, and buying a discounted stock with good growth potential is no different. You're getting quality at a lower price, and that can translate into greater profits later on. Now add into the mix a good, cheap company that also pays a healthy dividend, and you have...