GWC Warranty names new senior vice president of sales
NORCROSS, Ga. - This week, GWC Warranty welcomed an experienced executive to be its new senior vice president of sales. With a strong track record of managing top-performing territories, developing new channels of business, and building revenue-producing relationships, GWC said James Virgoe will lead the company’s sales organization with a focus on driving organizational innovation and growth as the industry continues to evolve.www.autoremarketing.com