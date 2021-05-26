GWC Warranty names new senior vice president of sales

(Disclosure: Rose Law Group represents Offerpad.) Offerpad, Inc., the tech-enabled Real Estate Solutions Center and a leading iBuyer, announced today the planned composition of its board of directors following the closing of its merger with Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (“Supernova”) (NYSE: SPNV). At the closing of the merger, which is expected to occur in the third quarter of 2021, shares of the post-transaction company’s Class A common stock will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “OPAD” and the post-transaction company will change its name to Offerpad Solutions Inc.