Van De Berg farm upgrades with two new barns in 2016

Visit farms throughout New England and Upstate New York – creemee shops, farm stands, corn mazes, and B&Bs are just some of the activities folks can enjoy on the new trail. Vermont Business Magazine Just in time for summer, Cabot has launched the Cabot Farm Trail(link is external), a unique way for people to visit and meet some of the co-operative’s farm families across New England and upstate New York. People can use the newly launched web page to find farms with creemee shops, farm stands, corn mazes and other businesses that welcome visitors. The website can be filtered by geography, season, interest, and activity, families can create their own perfect summer getaway.