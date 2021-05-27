Cancel
Public Safety

CBPD logs, May 27

oregontoday.net
 5 days ago

According to an entry on the CBPD log for May 25, 12:49 a.m., 1300 block No. 8th St., “unlawful entry into MV.”. According to an entry on the CBPD log for May 25, 9:29 a.m., 500 block So. Broadway, “burglary,” 26-year old Tyler Anthony Garrett charged with three-counts Burglary II, two-counts Theft I, two-counts UEMV & Possession of Burglary Tools, “Garrett lodged CCJ.” Also, at 9:57 a.m., 200 block W. Commercial Ave., “burglary,” “suspect lodged at CCJ on both case charges.”

oregontoday.net
Public Safety
Napa Valley Register

St. Helena Police Log, May 11-17

1031 — Report of a car driving in the oncoming lane of Deer Park Road, alongside another car. Police contacted the driver at Oak/Pine. 1258 — Report of drivers speeding and running the stop sign at Hudson/Adams. 1315 — Non-injury accident at Main/Grayson. One of the drivers did not have...
Hays Post

HPD arrest log, May 13 to 16

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Garrett Lee Barnett, 25, was arrested at 2:12 a.m. May 14 at 13th and Elm on suspicion of criminal possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm while under the influence and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Cloverdale, CAsonomawest.com

Cloverdale Police Logs: May 10-16

12:38 a.m. Suspicious vehicle occupied on North Washington Street. Reporting party reports an occupied newer silver Mercedez parked one house south of this address with two juveniles sitting inside. Reporting party states the car is not from this neighborhood and would like subjects contacted. 3:05 a.m. Domestic related incident on...
The Day

Police logs - May 20

Josh Rajewski, 22, of 303 Mohegan Park Road, Apt. 123, was charged Tuesday with third-degree assault. Jeramiah Smith, 37, of 180 Norwich Ave. was charged Tuesday with second-degree unlawful restraint, second-degree threatening, third-degree assault and carrying a dangerous weapon. Dean M. Ensling, 50, of 9 South Third Ave. was charged...
ttownmedia.com

Police Log May 18 through May 24

7:26 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 1100 block of James Burke Avenue to take the report of lost property. 9:35 a.m.: Deputies conducted a routine traffic stop of a suspicious person in a vehicle on North First Street at West Las Palmas Avenue. Rodolfo Sierra, 37, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for having a felony warrant for vehicle theft, receiving a stolen vehicle, and smuggling drugs, alcohol or device into prison.
communityadvocate.com

Grafton police log, May 28 edition

2:00 a.m. Mass Pike E. Accident – personal injury. 5:40 a.m. Merriam Rd. Ambulance – medical. 1;24 p.m. Grafton Com. Road hazard. 1:35 p.m. Upton St. Suspicious person. 2:19 p.m. Bridge/Worcester Sts. Accident – property damage. 10:32 p.m. Pine St. Well-being check. Monday, May 10. 1:19 a.m. Pratt St. Suspicious...
The Times

Tualatin Police Log: May 11-17, 2021

This week's calls include: a collision at a package facility, missing jewelry, and a bleached porch.Tuesday, May 11 Officers took a report of criminal mischief at Lee's Kitchen, 8147 S.W. Nyberg St. A window at the restaurant was broken. Officers responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash with injuries at the FedEx Office, 8707 S.W. Tualatin-Sherwood Road. A vehicle collided with a pedestrian in the parking lot. Wednesday, May 12 Officers arrested a 27-year-old man on Southwest Tualatin-Sherwood Road near 124th Avenue following a hit-and-run. The suspect crashed into two vehicles and fled the scene on foot. ...
Columbia County Spotlight

Scappoose Police Log: May 16-21, 2021

This week's calls for service include: a persistent texter, a fake $20 at a thrift store, and a threatened resident.Sunday, May 16 Officers responded to a report of a stalking order violation. The victim received several unwanted text messages. The case was forward to the district attorney's office for further review and consideration of charges. Monday, May 17 Officers responded to a report of fraud at Goodwill, 51651 S.E. Second St. An unidentified woman attempted to pass a counterfeit $20 bill at the store. The money was confiscated and turned over to law enforcement. A D V...
sweethomenews.com

Public Safety Log May 26, 2021

7:27 a.m. – Caller reported motor vehicle was burglarized. Nothing apparent missing. Report taken. 30500 block Fairview Road. 8:04 a.m. – Caller reported vehicle burglary in 30100 block Fairview Road. Stolen items included two wallets. Estimated loss $150. Report taken. 8:10 a.m. – Caller reported theft of fishing gear and...
Cumberland County Sentinel

Sentinel police log for May 27

West Shore Regional Police (717-737-8734) Marquia Victoria Jeffers, 36, of Enola, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and criminal mischief after an incident in the 400 block of North Second Street in Wormleysburg about 2:45 a.m. May 26. Police said Jeffers assaulted a person and caused damage to the person’s vehicle during the assault. She was located a short time later and taken into custody. She was released on $5,000 unsecured bail.
sonomawest.com

Sebastopol Police Logs, May 17-23

The following are excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily crime log entries and listed at the time the alleged violation was reported. Time not noted. Inflicting bodily injury on a spouse or cohabitant at Morris Street. Adult arrested. TUESDAY. 10:15 a.m. Burglary and grand theft of property valued at more...
Driggs, IDTeton Valley News

Sheriff's Log - May 19

There were 269 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between May 7 and May 13. Officers performed 48 traffic stops and 39 security checks of local businesses. There were three accidents and two DUIs, and residents called in 49 controlled burns, three of which got out of control.
carrollspaper.com

Carroll Police call log May 20, 2021

12:42 a.m. — Report of a suspicious person in the 400 block of East Seventh Street. 2:25 a.m. — Report of a disturbance in the 400 block of East Seventh Street. 5:30 a.m. — Commercial burglar alarm in the 1300 block of Plaza Drive. False alarm. 8:24 a.m. — Nuisance...
harrisondaily.com

Harrison Police log May 23, 2021

4:32 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a male subject on a warrant for probation violation. He was later released after posting $2,317 professional bond. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading,...
Ellsworth, MEEllsworth American

Ellsworth Police Log Week of May 27

ELLSWORTH — A local man called the police on May 22 to report that the woman who lived in the apartment above him was harassing him. Officer James Hassard was one of the responding officers, and he spoke with the woman. He also spoke with a second woman living in a different apartment. Both women said the man was the harasser and had been harassing both of them. Hassard closed the incident by telling all three residents to stay away from each other.
Morgan City, LADaily Review

Morgan City police radio logs for May 20

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the Police Department at 985-380-4605. 7:21 a.m. 900 block of Hilda Street; Theft. 7:38 a.m. 2100 block of Cedar Street; Complaint. 7:56 a.m. 1400 block of Youngs Road; Patrol. 10:28...
Ellsworth American

Winter Harbor Police Log Week of May 27

WINTER HARBOR — Officer Eli Brown received a report on May 12 of suspicious activity off the Birch Harbor Road involving a local man showing up and wanting service at a business that has been closed for over a year. Traffic issues. On May 15, Officer Ken Schuurman saw a...
Addison Independent

Vermont State Police Log for May 20

ADDISON COUNTY — Vermont State Police officers continue to investigate a shooting incident that took place early on April 15 at a home on West Road in Whiting. As part of the ongoing investigation, state police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the vehicle pictured here. It is believed the vehicle might be connected to the shooting.
Wicked Local

Saugus Police log tidbits May 20

A Tuscan Avenue resident reported someone left a headless doll and threatening note on his front steps. A Lincoln Avenue resident reported an ongoing issue with a neighbor filming her while she was in her pool. Responding officers reported peace was restored and explained to neighbors their rights. Don’t waste...