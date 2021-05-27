CBPD logs, May 27
According to an entry on the CBPD log for May 25, 12:49 a.m., 1300 block No. 8th St., “unlawful entry into MV.”. According to an entry on the CBPD log for May 25, 9:29 a.m., 500 block So. Broadway, “burglary,” 26-year old Tyler Anthony Garrett charged with three-counts Burglary II, two-counts Theft I, two-counts UEMV & Possession of Burglary Tools, “Garrett lodged CCJ.” Also, at 9:57 a.m., 200 block W. Commercial Ave., “burglary,” “suspect lodged at CCJ on both case charges.”oregontoday.net