CBPD logs, May 27

ELLSWORTH — A local man called the police on May 22 to report that the woman who lived in the apartment above him was harassing him. Officer James Hassard was one of the responding officers, and he spoke with the woman. He also spoke with a second woman living in a different apartment. Both women said the man was the harasser and had been harassing both of them. Hassard closed the incident by telling all three residents to stay away from each other.