We Are Entering The Best Environment For Retail In Many Years

Though the market is in a better mood so far today, Wall Street continues to struggle toward summer as earnings season winds to a close. The S&P 500 Index (SPX) just suffered its first back-to-back weekly losses since February, and the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), heavily weighted toward Tech, only barely missed falling five straight weeks. It managed to eke out a small gain in the week that just ended, but remains down about 4.5% from its April all-time high.