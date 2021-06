Timbers on Saturday, Thorns on Sunday, face Kansas City teams at Providence Park with 80% capacty allowed.The Timbers and Thorns return to action this week, and will have the backing of their largest crowds yet in 2021. The Timbers play host to Sporting Kansas City at 7:30 p.m. Saturday (KPDX TV) and the Thorns welcome Kansas City at 1 p.m. Sunday (CBS/KOIN). Both teams will welcome fans at up to 80% of Providence Park's capacity — with fans 17 and older needing to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend. When last we saw the Timbers, Portland lost 3-0 on May 30...