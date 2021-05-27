NK girls lacrosse winning big in move to D-II
NORTH KINGSTOWN - It was only two years ago, but the North Kingstown girls lacrosse team’s winless 2019 season seems to be fully in the rearview mirror at this point. For one thing, the Skippers moved to Division II in Rhode Island Interscholastic League realignment. Their longtime coach returned at the same time. And they’ve also welcomed a talented crop of underclassmen who – due to last year’s COVID-19 cancellation – don’t even know the history.www.independentri.com