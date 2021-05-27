Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
North Kingstown, RI

NK girls lacrosse winning big in move to D-II

By William Geoghegan Sports Editor
independentri.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH KINGSTOWN - It was only two years ago, but the North Kingstown girls lacrosse team’s winless 2019 season seems to be fully in the rearview mirror at this point. For one thing, the Skippers moved to Division II in Rhode Island Interscholastic League realignment. Their longtime coach returned at the same time. And they’ve also welcomed a talented crop of underclassmen who – due to last year’s COVID-19 cancellation – don’t even know the history.

www.independentri.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Kingstown, RI
City
Westerly, RI
City
Portsmouth, RI
City
Johnston, RI
North Kingstown, RI
Sports
City
Lincoln, RI
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#D I#The Division#Pretty Girls#Open Field#Nk#Skippers#Division Ii#Cranston West 17 5#D Ii#Pilgrim Bay View#Riil Girls Lacrosse#Underclassmen#Junior Courtney Danchak#Success
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lacrosse
News Break
Sports
Related
North Kingstown, RIindependentri.com

NK softball opens with dramatic win

NORTH KINGSTOWN — The return would have been special regardless. And then the North Kingstown softball team won its season opener on a walk-off. Sophia Tingley’s sacrifice fly scored Mackenzie Creed with the winning run as the Skippers beat North Providence 9-8 in extra innings Friday at Ryan Park, a dramatic start to the long-awaited 2021 season.
Narragansett, RIindependentri.com

Photos: Serves up for NK, Narragansett tennis

The North Kingstown boys tennis team made its return to the court in style on Tuesday with a 7-0 sweep of Narragansett. The Skippers are coming off a 9-6 season in 2019 and will be looking to make some noise in Division II. Narragansett went 6-9 in D-II in 2019 after winning the D-III title in 2017 and finishing as the runner-up in 2018.
North Kingstown, RIindependentri.com

Photos: NK makes opening statement

The North Kingstown High School boys lacrosse team has made itself right at home as it moves down to Division II this season. The Skippers opened the season with an 11-9 win over Portsmouth then rolled past Ponaganset 20-2 on Tuesday. The Skippers will host East Greenwich on Thursday night.
Swimming & Surfinggorhody.com

Rhode Island Wins Third Straight A-10 Title; Clinches NCAA Bid

There was no doubt who the strongest team was as Rhode Island won its third straight Atlantic 10 Women's Rowing Championship on the Cooper River in Pennsauken, N.J. Saturday. For the second straight championship, the Rams won all three flights of competition, scoring the maximum 54 team points to easily claim the eighth conference title in program history. With the title, Rhode Island qualified for the NCAA Women's Rowing Championship, which will be held May 28-30 at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Fla.
North Kingstown, RIWesterly Sun

Golf: Chariho loses to NK at North Kingstown Golf Course

NORTH KINGSTOWN — Chariho High lost to North Kingstown, 155-210, in a Southern Division golf match Tuesday at the North Kingstown Golf Course. Ian Dunham posted Chariho's top score with a 40 on the par-34 course, including a birdie on No. 16. Others who contributed to Chariho's score were Chris...
North Kingstown, RIValley Breeze

NP softball team suffers extra-inning, walkoff loss to NK

NORTH KINGSTOWN – The North Providence High softball team nearly kicked off its season with a victory over one of the state’s top teams of the past decade, but North Kingstown High was able to walk off with a 9-8 win at Ryan Park on Sophia Tingley’s sacrifice fly to right field in the bottom of the eighth inning.
South Kingstown, RIindependentri.com

SK's run to title match was special

When the season began, the South Kingstown volleyball team was sidelined, out of action due to COVID-19. Two weeks into the season, the Rebels were on the court, but scuffling in an 0-5 start. On Saturday, the final day of the season, the Rebels were one of the last two teams standing in Division I, playing North Kingstown in the championship match.
North Kingstown, RIindependentri.com

Notes: NK seniors depart with perfect records

There aren’t many words available to describe never losing a match in a four-year career. “It’s crazy to think about,” senior Jaime Harrington said. “It’s pretty crazy,” Lauryn Mattiucci said. “It’s insane,” Cadia Greene said. The seniors on the North Kingstown girls volleyball team were in eighth grade when the...
North Kingstown, RIindependentri.com

NK makes it four in a row

PROVIDENCE — A simple formula worked for the 73rd consecutive time on Saturday afternoon. “Every time we walk in, it’s about can we play good volleyball on our side of the net?” North Kingstown volleyball coach Brian Garrepy said. “Can we maintain a level of composure where we don’t get too high or too low?”
North Kingstown, RIindependentri.com

Strong showing in semis caps resurgent season for Prout

NORTH KINGSTOWN — The eventual champions had too much, but Prout’s effort in Thursday’s Division I girls volleyball semifinal fit right in with the team’s resurgent season. Making their first semifinal appearance since 2012, the Crusaders took the opening set from North Kingstown, riling up the biggest crowd of the...
Warwick, RIindependentri.com

Hendricken holds off North Kingstown in semis

WARWICK - Allowing just 14 points in the playoff rematch? North Kingstown would have signed up for that in a heartbeat following a loss to Bishop Hendricken in the regular season. Unfortunately for the Skippers, things also changed on the other side of the ball. The Hawks held the Skippers...
Coventry, RIWesterly Sun

Golf: Bulldogs lose twice at Coventry Pines

COVENTRY — Westerly High suffered two losses Monday in a Southern Division golf match at Coventry Pines Country Club. North Kingstown finished with a team total of 172 to beat both Coventry and Westerly. Coventry defeated Westerly, 187-218. Greg Hopkins had the Bulldogs' top score of the day, finishing with...