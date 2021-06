PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — An amendment and a threatened veto have derailed what’s been a lifeline for many restaurants during the coronavirus pandemic. The drinks-to-go waiver, which not only allowed takeout cocktails but also permitted restaurants to sell drinks in expanded outdoor seating areas without additional licensing or inspections, was part of the governor’s COVID-19 emergency declaration. That declaration was recently lifted as part of the constitutional amendments that passed in May.