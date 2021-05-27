Beverly Hills man charged in murder-for-hire plot

A 24-year-old Beverly Hills man was arrested on federal charges on May 21 for allegedly orchestrating a murder-for-hire plot targeting a woman he briefly dated in 2020. The defendant, Scott Quinn Berkett, was taken into custody without incident on May 21 when federal agents searched his father’s residence in the 300 block of South El Camino Drive. A criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles charged Berkett with one count of murder for hire.