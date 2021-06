Airhub Airlines (GJM, Malta Int'l) has taken delivery of the first A340-300 of four units of the type it intends to add going forward. At 16.1 years old, F-WTBJ (msn 668) was ferried from Amman Queen Alia to Siauliai for pre-service-entry maintenance on June 16, 2021. The aircraft was previously operated by Air Tahiti Nui as F-OLOV but was retired, parked at Teruel, and de-registered in February 2019, the ch-aviation fleets history module shows. The current registration is temporary and, as such, is not listed by the French aircraft register. It will, however, be re-registered in Malta as 9H-BOB and is scheduled for entry into service in the second half of July 2021.