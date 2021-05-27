Cancel
Opinion/letter: Fire in MidEast

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday is Day 9 of the latest round in the 'Hamas-Israel war, initiated by 'Hamas (rulers of Gaza, the Biblical land of the long gone Philistines). Since last Monday the Palestinian terror groups fired over 3,500 rockets at Israeli civilians, drawing heavy retaliatory Israeli airstrikes against military targets (most deliberately located in residential areas). Last night four were fired in the north by 'Hizballah from Lebanese territory, at least one landing in a field of an Arab town. Most if not all rockets had been delivered to both from Iran over the past year. President Biden is arm twisting Israel to cease the retaliatory campaign, whose objectives are military, the disruption of the 'Hamas ability to wage war upon civilians. Actually I suspect Biden and the Europeans really want to discourage an Israeli incursion into Gaza, whose purpose would be to destroy the terrorists' capabilities without hurting civilians.

