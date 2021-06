Embattled Top 14 outfit Agen have confirmed the signing of Glasgow Warriors back-row Fotu Lokotui on a two-year deal. Agen are currently enduring a season from hell that might only be rivalled by the Waratahs in the now completed Super Rugby Australia season and latterly in Super Rugby Trans Tasman. The club of the Lot-et-Garonne have shipped over 1,000 points so far this season and are yet to record a single win in 25 efforts.