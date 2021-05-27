Canelo launches non-fiction imprint Canelo History
Independent publisher Canelo is launching a new non-fiction imprint, Canelo History, this August, after only publishing genre fiction to date. Canelo History will publish about three books a month simultaneously in paperback and digital editions, priced at £9.99/£10.99 and £3.99 respectively. The focus of the list will be on reissuing classic works of military history, military memoir, general history, true crime, conspiracy and family stories, and in finding the best new writing in the genre. The core of the list will focus on books around major global conflict, but will also extend across the full range of world history.www.thebookseller.com