Canelo launches non-fiction imprint Canelo History

After a year of the pandemic, a year without travel, without the theater, without going to the movies, and without museums, I finally went to an exhibition: Niki de Saint Phalle. Structures for life, at MomaPS1. The emotion of walking into a museum after so long was indescribable. But it was nothing like the emotion I felt when, among the works on display, I found a video that, starting with a scene of a swallow nesting under one of the artist’s statues, contained scenes from my adolescence spent in the Tuscan countryside, including the voices of people I knew, people who were, along with the artist herself, the inspiration for my latest novel. I felt as if the past and the present, fiction and reality, life and its representation, memory and immanence, existed contemporaneously but on different planes, like in some kind of sci-fi movie.