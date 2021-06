I've definitely thought he could make a Gold Cup roster if can cement himself as a starter there at Inter Miami and really solidify his game. He's probably a notch off where he needs to be at the moment but I think he can get there...he definitely has the ability, IMHO. You train with the likes of Gonzalo Higuaín every day, fight for your spot, and grind, you're going to get better, and he obviously is. Arsène Wenger at Arsenal back in the day had a really simple philosophy on player development I always believed in myself: "to make a great player, I will put him with another great player"...which is kind of: "monkey see, monkey do." But it's true.