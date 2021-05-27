Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

New Chevy Tracker And Onix Offer Segment-Leading Safety Features In Brazil

By Deivis Centeno
gmauthority.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the last 18 months, the new generations of the Chevy Tracker and the Chevy Onix set new standards in Brazil, establishing themselves as benchmarks in their respective segments thanks to their great value. In addition to offering a modern design, a high-level of connectivity and next-generation powertrains, the two vehicles lead the Brazilian market with the most advanced safety features in their class.

gmauthority.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Safety Equipment#Brand Design#Product Design#Autonomous Vehicles#Product Safety#New Chevy Tracker#Brazilian#Gm South America#Onstar#Gm Authority#Chevy Onix#Chevrolet Onix News#Vehicle Segment#Feature#Connectivity#Automatic Crash Response#Technologies#Brake Assist#Product Marketing Manager
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
General Motors
Place
Americas
News Break
Cars
Country
Brazil
Related
Worldgmauthority.com

GM Ends Chevy Montana Production In Brazil

After roughly eleven years of uninterrupted production, General Motors recently stopping building the second-generation Chevy Montana in Brazil, the vehicle’s country of origin and the only place it was manufactured in the world. Sources familiar with the matter informed GM Authority that the last unit of the Montana rolled off the assembly line at the São Caetano do Sul plant at the end of April.
CarsTrendHunter.com

Advanced Safety Feature CUVs

The 2022 Kia Seltos is being launched by the brand to provide drivers with a number of advanced safety features to offer peace of mind. The vehicle boasts forward collision avoidance technology with pedestrian detection along with lane keeping assist, the lane departure warning feature and the lane following assist. The car also incorporates a driver attention warning system to ensure they maintain awareness along with high beam assist and more.
Carsgmauthority.com

Refreshed Chevy TrailBlazer SUV Launches In Chile

Nine months after the regional launch of the refreshed 2021 Chevy TrailBlazer SUV in Brazil, the country that supplies it to South America, General Motors has just introduced the midsize utility latest model year in Chile, which is the fastest growing automotive market in the region. The updated Chevy TrailBlazer further strengthens the automaker’s wide range of SUVs and crossovers in the Chilean market.
Carsgmauthority.com

GM Design Team Release Chevy Hatchback Sketch

Trucks, SUVs, and crossovers remain the go-to body style for customers looking to double down on their vehicle’s practicality, but for those folks that also want something a little more compact, hatchbacks are a fantastic choice as well. General Motors currently offers a few hatchback models, most notably with the Chevy Spark and Chevy Bolt EV / EUV, and now, GM Design has released an early concept sketch of a Chevy hatch created in 2013.
Carsgmauthority.com

2022 Buick LaCrosse Avenir Gets New Business Variant In China

Exactly one year after the launch of the 2021 Buick LaCrosse in China, which boasts new features and a higher level of refinement, General Motors is introducing the 2022 model year of Buick’s flagship sedan with a noteworthy addition for the Asian country. The automaker created a new variant of the 2022 Buick LaCrosse Avenir with a more competitive price, focused on executive transportation companies.
Carsgmauthority.com

Chevy Spark Shines In New Service And Warranty Cost Study

A new series of awards has recognized the Chevy Spark four-door hatchback as offering exceptionally low service and warranty costs three months after purchase. The awards were issued by automotive data analytics company We Predict, and coincided with the organization’s inaugural Deepview True Cost report. The report, shared earlier today, measures service and warranty costs as compiled from service records, with a focus on money spent by owners and manufacturers on 2021 model-year-vehicles after the vehicle in question had spent three months on the road, thus revealing the models with the lowest overall service costs.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

GM Buys Back Chevrolet Bolts That Could Catch Fire

Despite advances in battery tech and car safety, some electric cars are still prone to catching on fire. We were reminded of this last month when a Tesla Model S with nobody driving caught on fire after hitting a tree, killing both occupants who were reportedly in the back seat.
Carsgmauthority.com

2022 Chevy Blazer Will No Longer Offer Cargo Floor Rail System

The 2022 Chevy Blazer crossover is set to introduce a few important changes and updates over the current 2021 model year, as GM Authority has covered previously. Now, we have another update to add to the list, namely the deletion of the cargo floor rail system. Previously, the cargo floor...
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

Chevy Tahoe Lease Offers Next-Gen SUV For $579 Per Month In May 2021

Chevrolet Tahoe discount offers are sparse during the month of May 2021. That said, a nationwide, special Chevy Tahoe lease offer is available for select 2021 Tahoe models. The LT trim level equipped with 4WD and the Signature Package can be had for $579 per month over 36 months for current lessees of 2016 model year or newer GM or non-GM vehicles.
Carsfordauthority.com

Next-Gen Ford Fusion, Mondeo Successor Spotted Testing In Germany

It’s been nearly two years since Ford Authority was the first to report that the next-gen Ford Fusion, or Ford Mondeo as it’s called in some parts of the world, would be returning as a global crossover. Since then, we’ve spied several mules and prototypes, some of them nothing more than cobbled-together parts from Ford’s bin. But now, we’ve spotted a next-gen Ford Fusion and Mondeo successor testing in Germany, and it looks far more advanced than those previously seen models.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Google Maps is adding new eco-friendly and safety features

Google Maps is one of the most popular services for navigation, but like all online mapping services, it can sometimes send people on strange (or potentially unsafe) paths. Google has rolled out various improvements over the years to prevent Maps from sending people wildly off-path, but now there are two new features for customizing navigation: Eco-friendly routes and Safer routing.
Energy IndustryPV Tech

Nextracker to supply trackers for 766MWp solar project in Brazil

Mining company Vale has chosen Nextracker to supply its NX Horizon solar trackers for the Sol de Cerrado solar project in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais. Featuring 17 sub-parks with a combined capacity of 766MWp, the plant will cost US$500 million and provide 13% of Vale’s energy needs in Brazil when operational. Initial construction will begin later this year, with the project scheduled for completion in 2022.
Buying Carsmilitarynews.com

2016 Titanium Silver Kia Optima

CARFAX One-Owner. Titanium Gray 2016 Kia Optima EX FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Sportmatic 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC SiriusXM Satellite Radio Free for 3 Months!, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Memory seat, Power door mirrors, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors.YOU HAVE TO COME SEE WHAT WE HAVE TO OFFER. OUR SOUTHERN HOSPITALITY BUYERS PROGRAM IS INCLUDED WITH THIS PURCHASE. YOU WILL GET OIL CHANGES, VIRGINIA STATE INSPECTIONS AND MUCH MUCH MORE. Odometer is 25814 miles below market average! 24/35 City/Highway MPGCertification Program Details: Type your description here Awards: * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study * 2016 IIHS Top Safety Pick+ * 2016 KBB.com 10 Most Comfortable Cars Under $30,000 * 2016 KBB.com 10 Best Used Cars Under $20,000 * 2016 KBB.com Best Buy Awards * 2016 KBB.com 16 Best Family Cars * 2016 KBB.com Best Buy Awards Finalist * 2016 KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $25,000 * 2016 KBB.com 10 Most Awarded CarsCALL US, EMAIL US, CHAT WITH US, OR JUST STOP BY AND LET US SHOW YOU WHAT WE CAN DO FOR YOU TODAY!!Reviews: * Quiet cabin; plenty of convenience and luxury features for the money; excellent blend of fuel efficiency and performance with turbocharged 1.6-liter engine. Source: Edmunds.
BusinessCarscoops

Nissan To Pause Production At Three Mexican Plants

Nissan will temporarily pause production at three of its Mexican plants in June due to the semiconductor shortage that continues to cripple the automaker industry. The Japanese car manufacturer has confirmed that its Aguascalientes Plant 1 will be shut for seven days this month while the Plant 2 site within the same facility will close for one day in the month. In addition, Nissan’s CIVAC plant in Morelos state will halt operations for seven days in June. Nissan hasn’t specified the dates of these shutdowns.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

GM Reveals Chevy Silverado Of The Future

General Motors Design has made a habit of showing off some of the conglomerate's more daring designs, as well as some that it genuinely considered for production. Sometimes, we may even see a hint of what the future holds in these wild sketches. Sometimes, that future doesn't seem all that bright, as evidenced by a wacky off-roader design we saw last week. Other times, we see that even the most boring cars can be stylish, and now GM Design is showing us a sketch that one of its designers has come up with for a future version of the Chevrolet Silverado.
Carsgmauthority.com

Modernized Chevy Chevelle Concept Released By GM Design Team

The Chevy Chevelle nameplate was produced between the 1964 and 1977 model years, with three generations coming and going in that time. Finding success in NASCAR and as a hotrod for enthusiasts, the Chevelle is unfortunately no longer part of the Chevrolet lineup – but what if it was? What might it look like? Now, GM Design is answering that question with the following rendering.
Economytflcar.com

Ford Will Stop Production At Bronco, Ranger Assembly Plant For 2 Weeks Due To Chip Shortage: News

Several Ford plants will shuffle production or extend downtime through the rest of May. This week, Ford informed employees that it would continue to idle several plants over the coming weeks, as a result of the ongoing global semiconductor shortage. As Automotive News reports, this downtime will go beyond plants that have already been struggling to keep up production, and will include facilities like the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne — the plant that builds the Ranger pickup and is tooling up to build the hotly anticipated Bronco SUV.
Carsgmauthority.com

2022 Chevy Blazer Gets Increased Towing Capacity With 2.0L Turbo Engine

The 2022 Chevy Blazer will introduce the fourth model year for the current-generation crossover, with a few notable changes and updates over the 2021 model year. Among these is increased towing capacity for Blazer models equipped with the turbocharged 2.0L I4 LSY gasoline engine. The 2022 Chevy Blazer will offer...