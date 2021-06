This week in Washington IP news, both houses of Congress remain quiet as the Senate and the House of Representatives enter scheduled work periods. Among policy institutes, however, the Information Technology & Innovation Foundation explores the impacts of “deepfakes” and disinformation on democratic processes, and hosts its seventh Dynamic Antitrust event, which looks at how antitrust regulators can better incorporate the realities of innovation into enforcement activities. The Brookings Institution will look at the positive and negative aspects of President Biden’s recent $100 billion proposal to build out broadband infrastructure across the U.S. Finally, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office will host its first public roundtable on the agency’s plans to implement the Trademark Modernization Act, and agency historian Adam Bisno will host a webinar looking at licensing activities surrounding the first issued U.S. patent.