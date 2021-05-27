Cancel
Mental Health

Practice New Habits To Eliminate Blind Spot Bias

By Arthi Rabikrisson
Forbes
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArthi S Rabikrisson is Founder & MD of Prerna Advisory, offering neuroscience-based coaching to millenials, execs, founders and businesses. “Practice makes perfect.” We use these motivating words for ourselves and others when we want to excel, be it at sport, a skill or action. We practice enough, such that a seamless habit and routine is created that aspires to or even attains mastery. In fact, researchers from MIT have proven this to be true in the formation of new habits, understanding which areas of the brain are engaged to make them remarkable habits. Here is a shade of this thought that may not have occurred to us: A bias is a habit that has also been practiced and made “perfect,” so much so that we may be blind to this fact.

