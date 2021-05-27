Cancel
Teens Kiko Francisco Coelho and Leopoldo Herrera III take U.S. Amateur Four-Ball title in dramatic finish

By Ryan Herrington
Golf Digest
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt often takes years of playing in USGA championships before victory is finally achieved. Nobody apparently told that to Kiko Francisco Coelho and Leopoldo Herrera III. The teenagers who live in Florida and became friends after competing against each other in a state junior event were in their first USGA event at this week’s U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship at Chambers Bay outside Tacoma, Wash. On Wednesday, they walked away the winners, defeating Canadian natives and college teammates Brendan MacDougall and Sam Meek.

