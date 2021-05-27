UNC Basketball: 4-star prospect talks Hubert Davis, Tar Heels

Coach Roy Williams of the University of North Carolina recently retired and you know Jordan Brand had to give him a unique gift to congratulate him. The Jumpman hooked up Coach Williams with his own custom pair of the recently released Air Jordan 1 High OG University Blue. However, his pair is different than the ones we have as we can see it has been hit with embroidered detailing as the lateral ankle of the right shoe comes with “NC” logo and “COACH WILLIAMS” hits the left shoe. The medial ankles of both shoes are then finished off with Michael Jordan’s signature for that added special touch. If that wasn’t enough, the sneakers also come housed in a special custom box which depicts some of Coach William’s biggest accolades in his career. Very dope gift from Jordan Brand to celebrate and congratulate Coach Williams.