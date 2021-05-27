Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

UNC Basketball: 4-star prospect talks Hubert Davis, Tar Heels

By Blake Cockrum
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article4-star UNC basketball target Justin Taylor talks about his high-profile recruitment, and the relationship he’s building with North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis. Class of 2022 prospect Justin Taylor received a scholarship offer from the North Carolina Tar Heels back in mid-February when Hall-of-Fame head coach Roy Williams was still at the helm. In the months since, former assistant-turned-head coach Hubert Davis has not only reaffirmed his interest in Taylor, but continued to remain heavily involved in his high-profile recruitment.

keepingitheel.com
FanSided

FanSided

95K+
Followers
277K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hubert Davis
Person
Nassir Little
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc Basketball#Unc Basketball#Nc State#Hall Of Fame#247sports#The Tar Heels#North Carolina Tar Heels#Nc State#Syracuse#205 Pound Wing#Marquette#Athleticism#Scholarship Offers#London
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of North Carolina
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Virginia Tech
News Break
Sports
College
Syracuse University
Sports
Marquette University
Related
Charlotte, NCRock Hill Herald

Roy Williams laughs off another bogey. This is retirement, and he’s loving it.

This is what retirement looked like for former North Carolina basketball coach Roy Williams on Wednesday:. A sun-drenched day at the Wells Fargo Championship Pro-Am in Charlotte, with his son Scott caddying for him, his good friend Mack Brown as one of his playing partners and his wife Wanda and several of their grandchildren walking outside the ropes.
Basketballkicksonfire.com

Jordan Brand Gifts UNC’s Coach Roy Williams a Custom Air Jordan 1

Coach Roy Williams of the University of North Carolina recently retired and you know Jordan Brand had to give him a unique gift to congratulate him. The Jumpman hooked up Coach Williams with his own custom pair of the recently released Air Jordan 1 High OG University Blue. However, his pair is different than the ones we have as we can see it has been hit with embroidered detailing as the lateral ankle of the right shoe comes with “NC” logo and “COACH WILLIAMS” hits the left shoe. The medial ankles of both shoes are then finished off with Michael Jordan’s signature for that added special touch. If that wasn’t enough, the sneakers also come housed in a special custom box which depicts some of Coach William’s biggest accolades in his career. Very dope gift from Jordan Brand to celebrate and congratulate Coach Williams.
College SportsPosted by
WRAL News

Curtain call at Quail Hollow for UNC's recently retired Williams

The pandemic didn't provide much of a farewell for longtime UNC head coach Roy Williams to his fanbase. The abruptly called press conference on April 1 was limited to media and a handful of former players, boosters, faculty, alumni, and a few stragglers waiting outside the Dean Smith Center hoping to say goodbye to the three-time National Championship coach.​
NBACharlotteObserver.com

Memories abound as Roy Williams plays Quail Hollow in Pro-Am

Former North Carolina basketball coach Roy Williams participates in the Wells Fargo Championship Pro-Am on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, NC. Williams continued to provide fans with lasting memories during his round.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Hubert Davis Reveals Retirement Conversations with Roy Williams

After North Carolina defeated Duke 91-73 on March 6, then UNC head coach Roy Williams, on his way off the court and into the locker room, kissed the hardwood floor on the court named after him inside the Dean E. Smith Center. It would be the last time that Williams would coach in the Smith Center. Even though Williams denied any special meaning outside of his gratitude for how the Tar Heels played at home in 2020-21, the gesture seems especially meaningful in hindsight.
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

UNC athletics in good hands with proven head coaches

The UNC athletic department is in good hands with proven, national title-winning head coaches. It’s been exactly a month since the momentous announcement of Roy Williams’ retirement. A flurry of activity around the men’s basketball program commenced as a result. The Tar Heels will have a new head coach pacing the sidelines and leading the best damn basketball program in the country for the first time in 18 years.
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Top 15 moments under Roy Williams

It’s been one month since Roy Williams shocked everyone and retired as UNC Basketball head coach, leaving a legacy at both Kansas and North Carolina. Despite Williams’ last season ending with a first-round loss in the NCAA Tournament, the head coach has had a legendary career. Williams has delivered three...
College SportsPosted by
AllTarHeels

Will Hubert Davis Continue the Trend of Playing True Non-Conference Road Games?

It’s no secret that many high major Division I basketball coaches shy away from playing on the road in the non-conference portion of their schedule. Sure, many will play “away” from home but not actually on campus at another school in a hostile environment. These teams will often play at a neutral site. The rationale for these coaches is that conference tournaments and the NCAA Tournament aren’t played at an opposing team’s gym, but rather at one of these neutral sites (to be fair, some mid- and low-major conferences do play their conference tournaments at campus sites). This is sound logic and indeed good preparation for playing in a tournament setting.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
AllSyracue

Syracuse Priority Target Confidential: SG Justin Taylor

Justin Taylor has been Syracuse basketball's top target in the 2022 recruiting class for quite some time. The Orange have been recruiting him extremely hard, stayed in constant communication and have an official visit scheduled for June 9th. Where do things stand with Taylor? What type of player is he? He is the latest subject of our Syracuse Priority Target Confidential, and first basketball recruit as well. Subscribe for full article.
BasketballESPN

Sales Pitch discussion -- Which ACC coach would you want your kid to choose?

ESPN unveiled its Sales Pitch (ESPN+) series this week, examining the men's college basketball programs in the ACC that have the most and fewest advantages in enticing recruits and transfers to campus. After seeing the results of our survey, ESPN.com's writing team of Myron Medcalf, Jeff Borzello, John Gasaway and Joe Lunardi debated some of the finer details within the ACC recruiting landscape, including which programs do more with less, who has a chance to gather some momentum on the recruiting trail, and which programs they'd want their own sons to choose.
NBAPosted by
247Sports

Roy Williams Shares His Role in Getting Michael Jordan Into Golf

On Wednesday, legendary North Carolina basketball coach Roy Williams enjoyed the fruits of his retirement with an appearance in the Wells Fargo Championship Pro-Am in Charlotte. During his round at Quail Hollow, the three-time National Champion played alongside UNC football coach Mack Brown, former Kansas golfer Gary Woodland, and Masters runner-up Will Zalatoris while his son, Scott, caddied.
NBA247Sports

Roy Williams, Hubert Davis Watch the NBA's Cole Anthony & Coby White

Legendary North Carolina basketball coach Roy Williams has been enjoying the fruits of his retirement. The three-time National Champion has occupied his newfound free time by spending time with family, playing golf, and making several court-side appearances to watch his former players in the NBA. Last week, the Chapel Hill...
Charlotte, NCWCNC

Williams, McCaffrey highlight star-studded Pro-Am

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It turns out that playing football isn't the only thing that Christian McCaffrey makes look easy. The Panthers All-Pro running back carried quite the crowd through Quail Hollow Club as he sent out some blistering drives through the first few holes in Wednesday's Pro-Am ahead of the Wells Fargo Championship.