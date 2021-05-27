UNC Basketball: 4-star prospect talks Hubert Davis, Tar Heels
4-star UNC basketball target Justin Taylor talks about his high-profile recruitment, and the relationship he’s building with North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis. Class of 2022 prospect Justin Taylor received a scholarship offer from the North Carolina Tar Heels back in mid-February when Hall-of-Fame head coach Roy Williams was still at the helm. In the months since, former assistant-turned-head coach Hubert Davis has not only reaffirmed his interest in Taylor, but continued to remain heavily involved in his high-profile recruitment.keepingitheel.com