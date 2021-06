The Center for Restorative Approaches (CRA) is a New Orleans based organization in the field of social work. The Broadmoor neighborhood based organization’s primary focus is well being at both the individual and societal levels. The CRA uses restorative techniques to maintain, build, and strengthen relationships within communities. The organization, inspired by the philosophy of restorative justice, aims to repair harm within different community spaces such as schools and the workplace. Through its programs the CRA trains people to take responsibility for their actions and ultimately resolve conflict. Instead of focusing on blame or negativity, the organization preaches problem-solving and communication to create a healthier community. The CRA offers both prevention and intervention techniques, and leads workshops in order to promote conflict-resolution discussion.